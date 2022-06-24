The future of work: Tech innovations are powering hybrid workspaces

When we were all forcibly stuck indoors for most of 2020 and 2021, we had no idea how much life – and work – would change. Now, even as we go back to the old normal, hybrid workspaces are here to stay.

However, as we adapt to hybrid and remote working, the key challenge for companies is in keeping up with the technological demands that come with the new normal. The good news is that while flexible workplaces can be a nightmare for IT teams, PC manufacturers such as Lenovo and tech innovators like Intel are stepping up to make the future of work seamless.

An improved UI, Lenovo’s PCs powered by the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform and Windows 11 pro for business, are ensuring employee productivity in a work-from-anywhere universe with built-in security features, business and management tools. Lenovo as a company has consistently pursued new solutions to tackle challenges of today and the future, whether it is cybersecurity to remote working and collaboration, “designed on the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform and Windows 11 pro for business, built for what IT needs and users want”.

Lenovo ThinkBook: Built for business, designed for the future

The Lenovo ThinkBook is ideal for fostering a collaborative hybrid workspace, thanks to its AI-based smart features and noise cancellation software that ensure efficiency during meetings. It scores high on aesthetics with a robust design, unique dual-tone cover and intelligent cooling. Designed for mobility, versatility and productivity, the Lenovo ThinkBook, powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 11 Pro, with four modes—tent, present, laptop, and tablet—is engineered to deliver cutting-edge performance and solutions.

The innovations are in keeping with the need to reimagine the role of the office and rethink in-person meetings, to keep employees feeling connected and productive. In fact, Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index, outlining findings from a study of 31,000 people in 31 countries, reveals that 73 percent of employees want flexible or remote options, particularly in the long-term.

Meanwhile, a Gartner research shows that 72 percent of infrastructure and operations leaders have invested or intend to invest in cloud-based user computing solutions during the next 24 months.

The future of work: Powering up productivity

Successful collaborations (in-person and remote) will be critical for hybrid productivity, using a tech toolkit that may range from portable batteries for headsets to developing a customised DaaS plan with the latest devices.

A study, commissioned by Lenovo of over 500 CIOs across six markets worldwide, found that 82% find their role more challenging these days. Supporting a hybrid workforce is part of that challenge. Whatever the setting, Lenovo provides smarter technology that optimises collaboration, partnering with the industry’s best to offer joint solutions, built specifically for the new hybrid normal.

Here are some key takeaways that can help an organisation improve remote productivity.

Collaboration solutions in the form of flexible solutions on multiple fronts, such as UC platform, peripherals and accessories; simplifying remote support through training videos or documentation; plus taking advantage of unused software features for an improved user experience.

Enhancing device experience through equipment updates, like higher resolution monitors and curved screens; educate employees on key tech features; making possible 24/7 remote IT support.

Lenovo Services

To power a work-from-anywhere model, Lenovo offers a comprehensive portfolio of services

running on Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and powered by the Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform, with

robust security and proactive solutions for modern workplace challenges. The portfolio includes:

Device as a Service (DaaS): Lenovo DaaS reduces the total cost of ownership by grouping hardware, software, configuration, security and services into a single monthly fee.

Lenovo Managed Services: Proactive management of IT assets by service professionals who monitor and manage the data centre remotely.

Lenovo Premier Support: Advanced PC assistance is available anytime, delivering advanced troubleshooting. This helps companies free up the IT department from routine tasks.

Planning Services: Strategy, assessment and personal consultations help to review and optimise an organisation’s IT environment.

The great tech disconnect

According to a global study by PwC, nine out of 10 business leaders believe they choose the right technology for their workforces, but only 53% of employees agree with this. In fact, only 30% of currently deployed laptops work well for virtual collaboration, say respondents to a Forrester survey. Half say their PCs are not fast, reliable, or powerful enough, and their software frequently malfunctions and disrupts their work.

It’s therefore important to offer employees a wide range of laptops, tablets, and workstations. For instance, Lenovo’s ThinkPad® X1 Yoga with Intel® Evo™ vPro® platform design and powered by Windows 11 pro for business, delivers an exceptional thin and light business laptop experience. Lenovo is also empowering employees through its Remote Work Enablement solution, complete with hardware, software, and services, making it easy to modernise employees’ technology and simplify their onboarding.

Going back to the 2022 Work Trend Index, 47% of respondents say they are more likely to put family and personal life over work than earlier. In addition, 53%—particularly parents (55%) and women (56%)—say they’re more likely to prioritise their health and wellbeing over work in the post-pandemic era. Besides, Gen Z’s likelihood to engage with a company posting on LinkedIn if it mentions “flexibility” is far higher (77%) than Millennials (30%) and others on the platform.

In this new normal, forward-thinking PC manufacturers such as Lenovo are clearly emerging as the final piece that completes the puzzle. The future of work is here and it’s hybrid! Are you ready for it?