Don’t put all your eggs in one basket:. It’s the kind of advice that sounds obvious, until you’re actually staring at your bank balance, wondering where to put it.
For years, that’s meant choosing between two paths. Park your money in a fixed deposit, and you know exactly what you’ll get back, but it rarely outpaces inflation.
Put it into market-linked instruments instead, and you open the door to real growth, along with real risk. You’ve likely made this trade-off yourself, more than once.
The dilemma increases the further away your goal is. A retirement corpus or a child’s education fund needs to grow enough to matter, and still be there, intact, when you actually need it.
Lean too hard on growth, and a bad year right before your goal can undo years of gains. Lean too hard on safety, and inflation quietly eats into what you’ve built. Long-term planning asks for both, working together, not one at the expense of the other.
How ICICI Life Signature Secure Fits In
This is the gap ICICI Life Signature Secure is built to close. ICICI Life Signature Secure is a Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP)U from ICICI Life Insurance with a built-in Guaranteed2 Maturity Benefit (GMB), giving your investment a floor even as it works to grow.
How ICICI Life Signature Secure Works
You invest once, as a single premium starting at ₹1 lakh, and the policy runs for a fixed five-year term. At maturity, you get whichever is higher: the Guaranteed Maturity Benefit or the actual value of your fund.
The Guarantee, and the Choice You Make Upfront
ICICI Life Signature Secure gives customers a choice of life cover1 at 1.1, 1.25 or 10 times their premium. If they opt for 1.1x or 1.25x of the premium as life cover1, they are eligible for a Guaranteed Maturity Benefit (GMB) of 140%4 of the premium paid. For instance, on a ₹5 lakh premium, the GMB would be ₹7 lakh at maturity after five years, implying an annualised return of around 7%.
The tax treatment is another key feature of the product. Since ICICI Life Signature Secure is a ULIP, its eligible gains are taxed* under the long-term capital gains (LTCG) framework, subject to applicable conditions. At the current LTCG tax rate of 12.5%, the ₹2 lakh gain in the above illustration would result in ₹75,000 being subject to LTCG tax, after considering the applicable annual threshold of ₹1.25 lakh, plus applicable cess.
The ₹1.25 lakh threshold is an aggregate annual threshold applicable to eligible long-term capital gains under the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2025, and is not a separate exemption available exclusively for this policy. Tax laws, rates and provisions are subject to change.
Zero Charges, Low Ongoing Cost
ICICI Life Signature Secure comes with zero premium allocation charges!. Customers can enter the plan between the ages of 13 and 70, with the maturity age going up to 75. At the heart of the plan is its Guaranteed Maturity Benefit, which offers a defined maturity benefit based on the premium paid and the policy terms.
Protecting Your Family, Not Just Your Investment
ICICI Life Signature Secure comes with life cover1. If you pass away during the five-year term, your family receives the highest of three amounts: your chosen Sum Assured, the fund value on the date of intimation, or 105% of your total premium paid.
A Legal Layer of Protection
ICICI Life Signature Secure can also be registered under the Married Women’s Property Act, 1874 this puts your maturity corpus into a fund for your spouse and children, keeping it outside the reach of business liabilities or creditor claims, and outside your general estate, useful if you’re self-employed and want to separate personal savings from business risk.
The Five-Year Commitment
ICICI Life Signature Secure comes with a five-year lock-in period, in line with ULIP regulations. This five-year horizon gives the investment time to run its course and allows investors to stay invested through the full policy period before the Guaranteed Maturity Benefit becomes payable at maturity.
A Smarter, Future-Ready Decision
To conclude, the old advice about not putting all your eggs in one basket still holds. What’s changed is that you no longer need two separate products and two separate decisions to follow it. With ICICI Life Signature Secure, you get a guaranteed floor and market-linked growth potential built into a single five-year plan.
Disclaimer: Customers are advised to consult their tax advisor regarding the applicability of these provisions to their individual circumstances. This can make the tax treatment different from that of certain other guaranteed insurance products, where the taxable amount may be treated differently.
You can learn more about ICICI Life Signature Secure here
ICICI Life Insurance Limited (Formerly known as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited)
IL/E/II/1257/2026-27