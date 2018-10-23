The battle king Honor 8X vs Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro? Know which device is a better buy

Honor is a champion when it comes to design language. The Honor 8X completely crushes the Note 5 Pro in this area.

Two devices, each one great in its own regard. When something like this happens, it seems impossible having to choose one. The Honor 8X has an impressive display, dual AI camera setup, and an aurora glass body, all for a starting price of Rs 14,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has dual cameras, a good processor and is a decent phone that also comes at a base price of Rs 14,999. We compared the two mid-rangers to help you know the better smartphone to buy. Which phone will win in this head-to-head comparison? Let’s find out.

Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Design and display

Honor is a champion when it comes to design language. The Honor 8X completely crushes the Note 5 Pro in this area. There is a visible difference in the design and build quality of the two phones. The Honor 8x’s minimalistic design focuses on aesthetics and details. Equipped with a 16.51cm FullView Notch Display 2.0, the 8X enhances the user’s overall viewing experience. Its unique chip-on-film (COF) technology and a double L antenna design help narrow the width of the bottom border to 4.25mm, offering 91% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, on the other hand, has thick bezels running all around an 18:9 display. It feels bulkier, the design language looks dated, and the plain metal back feels monotonous. It is a tried and tested design with no ‘wow’ factor. Both phones feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a bottom-firing speaker, dual rear-facing cameras, and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Performance and battery

The Honor 8X is powered by the latest Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with a 12nm Cortex-A73 generation-based SoC which supports the AI functionality. Compared to the previous generation, its CPU single-core performance has increased by 75%, which is a welcome change. The chipsets are enhanced by the revolutionary GPU turbo: a ground-breaking hardware-software integration and graphics processing acceleration technology that optimizes mobile gaming like never before

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, although the storage is the same at 64GB in both models. Although the processor is good, the absence of AI features in the Note 5 Pro feels like a lost opportunity. Also, since there is no special feature to enhance the GPU, the user can experience lags and frame drops while gaming.

The 8X comes in 3 variants – 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot. It is equipped with Dual VoLTE and packs a high capacity 3750mAh large battery.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a hybrid sim-slot and a 4000mAh battery. Both devices have the facial unlock feature, but Honor’s AI-enabled Face Unlock function can adapt to difficult light conditions and small facial changes and makes unlocking easier and more secure.

Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Camera

The Honor 8X ships with a dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear camera module with F/1.8 aperture that supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF). This camera module utilizes AI to intelligently recognize over 500 scenarios in 22 categories. This enhances lighting and other settings to ensure breathtaking photos during the daytime. For low-light/night shots, it uses a multi-frame stabilization technology that results in clear pictures with excellent detail and natural colour reproduction.

Its 16MP front camera has an enhanced portrait mode that provides natural bokeh effect and true skin tone. This is one of the better camera available in the market today. Honor 8X’s super-slow-motion feature can record videos at 16x slow motion (480fps) and with augmented reality (AR) effect, the camera can produce interesting group photos, by changing the background and creating AR masks, etc.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 12MP+5MP sensor on the back and a 20MP front shooter for taking selfies. The cameras are decent, but since it is an older phone, it simply can’t compete with the 8X. Selfies clicked by this device can seem a little artificial and overly enhanced. In low-light, the Note 5 Pro’s camera quality feels inconsistent.

Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Conclusion

As far as the mid-range segment goes, the Honor 8X has a clear advantage over the Redmi Note 5 Pro owing to a host of features and innovations. It has a stellar design, a better camera setup and the power of AI. Not to forget, the cute notch up top which gives the 8X a distinct character of its own.

The Honor 8X is an all-rounder that provides the best value for money. The 4GB+64GB variant of the phone can be availed at Rs 14999, the 6GB+64GB variant at Rs 16999, and the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 18999. It will be available for purchase from 24th October onwards exclusively on Amazon.in.

You can also buy it from Honor’s official website by clicking here. (www.hihonor.com/in)