TEAM ‘CON-SOL-E 4.0’ from Institute of Technology, NIRMA University emerges as Winners of 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Mitsubishi Electric, a leading Electric & Electronic Equipment Company, announced the winners of 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Saturday, 15th February 2020. The two-day National Level Automation Competition witnessed tough competition among 35 teams, exhibiting projects on the theme “Visualizing IoT Solutions for Smart Automation’. Launched in 2016, The Mitsubishi Electric Cup is an annual event organized by Mitsubishi Electric India. This is the biggest National-level Automation Competition in India that challenges many collegiate engineering teams to design, build and present factory-automation products based, innovative working models.

The 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup commenced the registration process in July 2019 and received 279 proposals from 140 institutions, over 16 states including 2 Union Territories, across the country. All the participating teams were mentored by Mitsubishi Electric India’s technical team and were provided with the essential Mitsubishi Electric’s Factory Automation products such as Programable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs), Servo Motors, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) etc., to showcase their solution based model for smart manufacturing.

This two-day competition saw some of the best innovative project displays built by the participating teams. These models were based on Smart & Intelligent Solutions for purposes like building automations, industrial manufacturing processes and social processes, among others. Team “CON-SOL-E 4.0” from Institute of Technology, NIRMA University, Gujarat became the winners of the 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup, receiving Rs. 1,00,000 and a Winner Trophy; “MIRAI”, a team from Agni College of Technology, Tamil Nadu bagged the second position, receiving Rs. 75,000 and Runner up Trophy; and Team “CORONA” from CVR College of Engineering, Telangana ranked third in the competition with prize money of Rs 50,000 and Trophy. Another award category, the ‘Most Popular Team’ was awarded to Team “The ECO Warriors” from Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Haryana. An appreciation prize of Rs 10,000, along with appreciation certificates were given to the top 15 teams. All the participating teams were also given certificates of participation from Mitsubishi Electric India.

The competition primarily comprised of three parts – “System Design and Presentation”, “Basic Knowledge” and “Good Behavior”. “System Design and Presentation” required participating teams to focus on the theme of ‘Visualizing IoT Solutions for Smart Automation’ and independently design and produce a complete set of devices/models using Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation products. The control system was to be built based on the e-F@ctory concept. The “Basic Knowledge” test involved questions on Programable Logic Controllers, Inverters, Human Machine Interfaces, Servo Motors and Factory Automation Network, aiming to examine students’ understanding of Mitsubishi Electric products and factory automation technologies. Under “Good Behavior”, participating teams are required to mandatorily comply with the discipline and arrangements related requirements, set by the Organizing Committee, with an eye on the words and deeds, organized in a friendly and civilized manner.

“I express my best wishes to “CON-SOL-E 4.0” from Gujarat (Institute of Technology, Nirma University) for emerging as the winner of the 5th Edition of Mitsubishi Electric Cup. For the participating teams, you have shown exemplary performance and displayed great innovative skills. Mitsubishi Electric India is proud to be associated with young talent across the country for creating such innovative projects which can benefit the society. Our mission is to provide a platform to exhibit innovative concepts and support the students with mentorship from professionals in the field of Factory Automation. We will continue to support the national mission of “Skill India” to uplift the society in the best way possible. Further, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all participants and supportive members from B.M.S. College of Engineering for making this event successful. We hope to motivate young talents who can put India on the global map of innovation.”, said Mr. Katsunori Ushiku, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

