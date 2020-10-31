SPONSORED: Be the sparkle, with SBI Card’s #ApnepanWaaliDiwali

This Diwali 2020 celebrate #ApnepanWaaliDiwali

This year, Diwali will be all about celebrating that spirit of togetherness and cherishing the real feelings behind the festival, of touching people with acts of kindness and thoughtfulness.

With less distractions around us, especially for millennials, it has been a time to slow down and nourish our bonds with people who matter. SBI Card’s campaign #ApnepanWaaliDiwali celebrates this sentiment of togetherness during the festive season. This time, it will be Diwali with a difference, as unlike previous years, there will be limited family gatherings and playing-card-parties. However, the spirit of celebration and gifting can carry on unabated, as we shower people around us with love and appreciation.

Today, when relationships are becoming transactional, SBI Card campaign gives a key messaging that Diwali is the perfect occasion to step out of the boundaries of our inner circle and share some love & care along with our gifts. The heartwarming film from SBI Card, by showing the emotional connection between a driver and his employers, puts forward this spirit of celebrating togetherness and cherishing relationships by touching the lives of those around us.



The film inspires us to show appreciation and #BeTheSparkle for those who have touched our lives, whether it’s the domestic help, drivers, guards, teachers, doctors and near and dear ones, taking gifts beyond just a token gesture. As we build connections, you can enjoy an #ApnepanWaaliDiwali with over 1000 attractive offers across 2000+ cities.

It’s time to diminish the darkness by lighting the lamp this #ApnepanWaaliDiwali and #BeTheSparkle in the lives of our near and dear ones, by showing them that we care. SBI Card empowers one to celebrate Diwali in the most special way, be it together or distant.

