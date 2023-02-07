What makes gold loans a great choice for borrowers in India

Due to the high market value of gold, secured loans against gold jewellery are a popular mode of finance in India. As gold is a tangible asset that grows in value, reputed lenders offer loans going as high as Rs. 2 crore, against 22-karat gold jewellery. There are many benefits of opting for a gold loan like quick disbursal, high loan amount per gram, and low gold loan interest rates.

Read on to know why a loan against gold jewellery is a great way to get instant funds for your urgent needs.

Activating idle assets

With a gold loan you can borrow funds up to Rs. 2 crore. This loan comes at a lower rate of interest as it is given in exchange for the gold jewellery that otherwise sits idle in the lockers. Many reputed lenders also offer free insurance of your gold that covers the jewellery against theft or misplacement while it is in their custody.

Multiple repayment options

You can choose from multiple repayment options to repay your gold loan. You can go for regular EMIs, choose to pay interest as EMI first and the principal at the end of loan tenure. You can also opt for partial payment or bullet repayment, depending on your convenience. Additionally, if you choose a repayment plan with frequent instalments, you can negotiate a lower interest rate.

No part-prepayment or foreclosure fee

Reputed NBFCs and banks charge minimal or zero foreclosure fees for gold loans. So, repay a part of the loan in advance or pay the entire amount at no extra charges, which further reduces the overall loan servicing expenditure.

Easy application process

Because gold loans involve physical gold jewellery as collateral, it is comparatively easier to get the loan sanctioned with minimal document verification and lesser processing time. Just get your KYC documents and you are good to go.

You can easily apply for a jewel loan if you are an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 70 years. You can simply follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website of the preferred lender and navigate to the gold loan product page.

Step 2: Select and open the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application.

Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office, from the options displayed to you, and bring your gold jewellery there in person for evaluation.