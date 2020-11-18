ShuruaatSIPSe: How mutual fund SIP helps realize dreams, long-term goals

At every stage of life, one's financial responsibilities grow as different life goals need to be achieved.

As the saying goes, ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.’ Therefore, when it comes to realising one’s financial goals, aspirations and dreams, its better to start saving towards them right from the beginning. And, mutual funds fit the bill in building a habit of saving and creating a goal-based investment plan. #ShuruaatSIPse is one of the many mutual fund mantras that helps to reach one’s long-term goals in a simple and convenience manner. Turning one’s dreams and goals into realities tomorrow can be a cake walk for anyone who follows the #ShuruaatSIPse approach.

At every stage of life, one's financial responsibilities grow as different life goals need to be achieved. And, every goal needs a new beginning to be made in the right direction. No matter which life stage one is in, mutual fund SIPs keep one on track in achieving the goals comfortably and conveniently. A beginning well-made is certainly half-job done, especially when it comes to saving money for one's long-term goals.

So, whether one pursues a passion such as photography or being a musician or any other thing, the SIPs can be one’s road-map to achieving those with ease. Whether it is saving for one’s kids or for one’s own retirement, SIPs are a one-stop convenient solution in making all those goals realize with minimum fuss. What’s more, even a dream to fund one’s post-retirement entrepreneurial venture can be met simply with SIPs. What one needs to fulfill these or any other dream is to make a beginning and #ShuruaatSIPse is one such right step in that direction which can be achieved even with a small amount of saving.

#ShuruaatSIPse ensures that a portion of one’s income, which could be the salary or professional earnings, gets diverted towards long-term goals and by the time one is ready to meet them, the savings translated into growth help one to achieve the dreams.

Even the journey of a thousand miles has to begin with a single step. On achieving the long-cherished dreams, the day when the saving process began through mutual fund SIPs will always remain a cherished moment in one’s memories. Take the first step with SIPs and make #ShuruaatSIPse the road to meet the long-term goals in the right direction.

Financial independence, as a buzzword, has once again resurfaced, as amidst the current pandemic, people still crave for freedom and comfort that come with well-planned finances. What hasn’t changed are the dreams, goals and ambitions that one has been nurturing for years. The pandemic notwithstanding, people still crave for a home of their own, and want to give their children the best opportunities, and retire comfortably.

And, no matter what the situation or the circumstances that one is into at the moment, a beginning can be made. If there are any apprehensions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, shed them off. The pandemic has certainly impacted our personal finances, but that should not deter one to chase one’s dreams.

Mutual funds offer SIP – Systematic Investment Plan – to help investors invest a fixed amount at a regular interval. Right from the beginning (#ShuruaatSIPse), after one has identified one’s goals, a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a more preferred route to achieve those long-term goals. An SIP makes it possible for one to participate in the long-term growth potential of equities as an asset class. SIPs also inculcate a disciplined approach to investments and provide flexibility while accumulating savings for long-term goals.

Start chasing the dreams by starting an SIP with money earmarked towards the goals. To begin investing through SIP, the process is simple and can even be initiated from one’s smart phone, in addition to visiting the website of a mutual fund house.

SIPs help give shape to one’s dreams, and help one avoid making investments on ad-hoc basis, thus keeping the goals on track. It is better to map SIPs to one’s financial goals based on one’s risk profile and the objective of the mutual fund scheme. SIPs can be one’s partner for a lifetime as accumulated savings can help one at every stage of life. No matter what one’s long-term goals are, making them achievable becomes a lot easier with SIPs.

“This is an investor education and awareness initiative by Axis Mutual Fund. Investors have to complete one-time KYC process. Visit www.axismf.com or contact us on customerservice@axismf.com for more information. Investors should deal only with Registered MFs, details of which are available on www.sebi.gov.in – Intermediaries/Market Infrastructure Institutions section.”

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risk, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This article is sponsored by Axis SIP.