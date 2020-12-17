Show the world #YouHaveArrived, with SBI Card Elite American Express® Card

The SBI Credit Card comes with exclusive privileges to enjoy your well-earned success through a varied range of offers where the world is your oyster.

You have definitely come a long way, climbing the corporate ladder through tremendous grit and determination. You enjoy the finer things in life and look for bespoke immersive experiences that epitomise luxury. It’s time to let the world know that #YouHaveArrived and nothing says it better than the SBI Card ELITE American Express® Card.

The SBI Credit Card comes with exclusive privileges to enjoy your well-earned success through a varied range of offers where the world is your oyster. From opening up international airport lounges as your home when you fly to a choice of fine dining experiences, live life on your own terms as SBI Card and American Express® open doors to a world where exclusivity becomes a habit.

As the ad film announcing the launch of the SBI Card Elite American Express® Card puts it, “there’s only one way to show that you have arrived” as SBI Card and American Express® join hands to bring “ultra-select privileges”.



For the self-made achiever, looking out for wholesome experiences, the SBI Card ELITE American Express® Card comes with a host of benefits. These are geared towards evolved credit card customers looking for higher rewards and exclusive lifestyle options. This credit card welcomes members to the elite circle with welcome gifts of up to Rs 7,000 from marquee brands (where Gift Vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 are from exclusive spend based offer), along with exclusive offers on finest restaurants, hotels, and retail outlets with ‘Live The World’ program; 5x Reward Points on dining, departmental stores and grocery spends; complimentary club Vistara silver membership and complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access. Besides, one can earn up to 50,000 Bonus Reward points worth Rs 12,500 in a year and enjoy complimentary movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 in a year, from BookMyShow.



SBI Card’s tie-up with American Express® gives Indian customers access to global and local networks to show that #YouHaveArrived.

For customers who look forward to exclusive privileges that value their time, the SBI Card Elite American Express® Card is an absolute winner.

This article is sponsored by SBI Card.