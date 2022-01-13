Shaping cutting-edge mobility as India’s next growth engine

In India, railways is the lifeline carrying millions of passengers and massive volumes of essential goods every day.

A safer, efficient, and clean urban public transport infrastructure, coupled with a sophisticated, modern freight service to move goods at a faster pace is one of the responses to India’s mobility challenges. They make a buoyant economy such as India’s more vibrant and cater to the rising needs of its citizens.

What is pivoting India’s agenda is the 2021 report1 at the International Transport Forum in Paris, titled “Decarbonising India’s Transport System: Charting the way forward”. As part of India’s evolving social infrastructure and digital revolution, a new and more relevant focus is being trained on green mobility. A more sustainable, futuristic urban mobility, both in terms of public transport and freight movement is being advocated. Rail-based Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS), Light Rail Transport System (Metrolite), MetroNeo and Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) are some of the areas where India is progressing rapidly.

FROM LEGACY TO CONTEMPORARY, AND FUTURISTIC

Even during the pandemic, Hitachi has ensured that India never stops. Equipped with decades of transformational experience delivered globally in urban mass mobility, and with a 24×7 technology platform in place, Hitachi has made significant impact in the Government’s efforts to modernise railways and provide better commuting experience.

Hitachi Rail has future-aligned railway solutions that incorporate high-performance rolling stocks to advance signalling systems. It has put the Government’s ambitious Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) on the fast track.



The DFCs once completed will enable faster speeds for passenger and freight trains by segregating the present mixed movement of the two. The high-speed dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) are shining examples of Hitachi’s proficiency in state-of-the-art, advanced signalling solutions, cutting-edge train monitoring system (TMS) and diagnostic system, and other telecom solutions are at work in building the mobility backbone of India. Together, they ensure safe operation of trains by controlling LED signals and points & crossings, automated warning system at level crossing that activates with an approaching train and a GSM-R, (Global System for mobile communications-railway) telecom system that enables communication between the crew and the station staff. The solution also entails implementation of latest European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 in train protection and warning system.





While implementing such projects, Hitachi is also sensitive towards the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Thereby, has invested in the localisation with respect to signalling equipment. The Electronic Interlocking system and Multi-Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) are now being manufactured in India.

“The Government through its visionary and pathbreaking processes has ensured India enters the next millennium on a high note. From a developing geography, we are progressing towards a developed economy. The mandate is to leverage our technological advancements to nourish more innovation, protect our environment and socially engineer to move forward and raise the quality of our citizens’ lives. At Hitachi, through our next-generation mobility solutions, we are ensuring that we go beyond our imagination and meet this vision.”

-Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director, Hitachi India

MOVING PEOPLE, ACCELERATING IMPLEMENTATION

Hitachi is consistently demonstrating how its comprehensive urban mobility solutions and pioneering capabilities in technology deployment through advanced train control, signalling (CBTC) and telecommunication systems, rolling stocks and seamless open-loop transit systems can take the Indian mobility growth story to the next level. Hitachi Rail is actively leveraging its trusted Japanese and modern European technologies for ongoing Urban Transport and metro projects across various states. Hitachi’s focus on its proven solutions and capabilities to integrate the disaggregated components of smart mobility for India has been commendable. This has been possible because of Hitachi’s overall global focus of operating business to create three value propositions– improving customer’s Social, Environmental and Economic values.

Bringing dreams of millions to reality and boosting India’s mobility infrastructure, Hitachi Rail has collaborated with Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation in West Bengal to introduce the much-awaited Kolkata E-W Metro, the nation’s first underwater metro project. Utilizing its globally recognized OT X IT expertise, Hitachi delivered its state-of-the-art Signalling & Telecom system for Phase 1 in a record time of 19 months, enabling opportunities for sustainable economic, industrial, and commercial growth of the region. In 2019, Hitachi was awarded the Project of Mumbai Metro Line 2&7 for the supply of Propulsion System, Auxiliary Power Supply (APS), and Train Control Management System (TCMS). It will introduce the unattended train operator (GoA4) operation, with high-level technology and safety. Hitachi has succeeded in emerging as the first in Propulsion System, APS, and TCMS in the Indian market.

Hitachi Social Innovation Business is empowering millions of commuters travel seamlessly for an improved quality of life and contribute towards building a sustainable society. In pursuance of the Government’s vision of digital transformation of the Indian Railways, the world’s third-largest rail network, which includes its vast asset management and smart maintenance, Hitachi has ensured that it is aligned to support this vision. Hitachi is also fully geared to provide solutions towards achieving sustainable, environment-friendly, and affordable transportation systems. By actively contributing to major railway projects and enabling the DFCs, Hitachi is contributing towards minimizing vehicular pollution and density, thus contributing in modal shift while increasing citizen’s productivity through faster and enhanced commuting experience.

MAKING THE IMPACT, DELIVERING ON VISION

Through smart mobility solutions, Hitachi is creating a huge impact. The solutions are assiduously ensuring mobile comfort for the citizens, addressing issues like last-mile connectivity, optimisation of existing capacity, feasibility of varied transportation modes and safety demand. Hitachi has paved the way for an intelligent transport infrastructure with digital integration that puts commuters’ safety and convenience at the forefront. Importantly, Hitachi is helping India decarbonise its mobility sector in a big way and building a sustainable society.

