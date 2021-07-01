Secure your family’s future by investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD

Secure your family’s financial future by investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD.

When it comes to saving for your family’s future, it is best to raise an amount equivalent to your living expenses. These savings can help you create a safety net, in the event of income loss, medical emergencies, or any other unforeseen contingencies.

Financial experts advise to start saving and investing early. This not only buys you more time but, also ensures you accrue higher returns from your investments.

Where should you invest?

While there are several options available for you to invest, it is important to choose a low-risk instrument that offers assured returns. A fixed deposit is hence, one of the most preferred investment options. And if you’re looking for a balance of safety and high returns, investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD can be a smart choice.

With Bajaj Finance online FD, you can reap stable returns without exposing your investments to market movements.

Some of the benefits of investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit are highlighted below:

Attractive FD rates

Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD interest rates. Senior citizens can enjoy an additional interest rate of 0.25 on base rate. Non-senior citizens applying online can also avail an additional interest rate benefit of 0.10%.

Consider that you wish to invest Rs. 15,00,000 in an FD for your family. The table below shows the returns you can receive by investing in a bank FD, post office FD, and Bajaj Finance FD:

As the table suggests, investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD enables you to earn substantial returns at maturity. For computing the interest earnings for other tenors, you can use the fixed deposit calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website. This can help you visualize your interest earnings of both cumulative and non-cumulative FD even before you invest.

Regular interest payouts

The regular interest payout option offered by Bajaj Finance non-cumulative FD enables you to take care of recurring extra expenses like your kid’s school fees, planned holiday’s, utility bills, etc. conveniently. This plan is quite helpful for senior citizens who need a regular income to support their monthly expenses. As you can choose to receive monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts as per your financial requirements.

Loan against FD

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers certain add-ons, like loan against FD that can prove to be invaluable in times of emergencies. You can avail a loan up to 75% of your FD amount and have the money credited in your account within few days. With Bajaj Finance FD you can fund unforeseen emergencies without having to liquify your savings and compromising on the returns.

Convenient online investment process

With Bajaj Finance online FD, you can invest via a hassle-free, paperless, online process within a few minutes. You can opt for contactless deposits or easy document collections from the comfort of your home. You can also use the FD interest rates calculator, which is available on the Bajaj Finserv website for planning ahead of time.

Bajaj Finance offers the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. Since these ratings indicate safety and credibility, you can be rest assured that your principal and returns are in safe hands. You can, hence, expect to receive your maturity proceeds on time.

Aiming to achieve financial stability is the best way to safeguard your family’s future and investing in a Bajaj Finance FD would ensure that.

This article is sponsored by Bajaj Finance online FD