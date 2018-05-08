SDA Bocconi School of Management launches its Asia Center in Mumbai

SDA Bocconi is one of the few business schools in the world to hold the “triple crown” accreditation, which is awarded by three of the most prestigious school accreditation associations worldwide

The school of management based in Milan, Italy, (29th worldwide for its Global MBA program by Financial Times 2018) inaugurated its presence in India in 2012 through MISB Bocconi, catering mostly to the Indian audience. As MISB completes six years, it becomes SDA Bocconi Asia Center, establishing itself as SDA Bocconi’s pan-Asian hub, with a broader scope across India, the Middle East, China and the rest of Asia.

SDA Bocconi Asia Center will enable a robust presence of the SDA Bocconi brand in Asia, leading to an increase in the number of participants in programs, the alumni community, the school’s corporate relationships and its faculty in India and Asia at large. Moreover, the Asia Center will provide a platform for SDA Bocconi and other international partner schools to run courses and modules with a focus on the Asian market.

Prof. David Bardolet, Associate Professor of Practice of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at SDA Bocconi School of Management, has been appointed as the Dean for SDA Bocconi Asia Center and Mr. Alessandro Giuliani will be its Managing Director.

Under its new name and role, SDA Bocconi Asia Center will bring SDA Bocconi’s distinct approach to postgraduate programs and executive education. SDA Bocconi ranks 4th in the world for Custom Executive Education by Financial Times.

The programs will be based on a strong integration of the various stages of creating and promoting knowledge (research, teaching, training) as well as on a deep customization of the learning experience to the needs of the company or the individual- to a country like India which is undergoing a profound economic and managerial transformation. It also aims to extend its focus to internationalization by supporting individuals, companies, and institutions in building competencies and knowledge for global markets. This will be done through pro-active learning pedagogies, cutting-edge industry research, an amalgamation of theory and practical knowledge, cross-border cultural exchange, the diffusion of international leadership practices in all the modules and enhancement of soft skills.

SDA Bocconi Asia Center envisions empowering lives by creating socially conscious and ethical leaders. It also aims at leveraging its Italian roots of excellence in design and branding and through its own long-standing and rich experience in teaching and in generating relevant original research.