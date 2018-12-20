Upgrading your control system is easier than you think

Start your journey to new levels of productivity, safety and cybersecurity by upgrading your PLC automation systems to the latest Modicon EcoStruxure™ Control Expert (formerly known as Unity Pro) based platforms. Our PLC upgrade and migration solutions preserve your automation hardware and software investment, whether you are starting from our legacy Modicon, SquareD, Telemecanique PLCs or from many third-party platforms.

(This is sponsored by Schneider)