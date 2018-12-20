Integrating the IIoT

Whether they are employed by automation end users, third-party engineering firms,

or vendors, system integrators (SIs) will be key players in implementing the Industrial Internet of Things. As more industrial devices become digitized and capable of sharing operating information universally, SIs will be better equipped to augment their increasingly valuable device connectivity skills with new skills in knowledge integration. IIoT-enabling technology that will help SIs flourish is already here, but leveraging it will require new models of collaboration among all participants. The result will be more opportunity to deliver higher value, with higher productivity, security, and ultimately profitability.

(This is sponsored by Schneider)