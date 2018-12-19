Frost & Sullivan Whitepaper: Integrating Safety and Process Environments

Connectivity and IIoT are redrawing the production/process optimization and protection strategies, pushing the boundaries of traditional automation systems. This report discusses the concept of common safety and how using a single controller to manage both process and safety systems can support greater productivity and transparency.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.