SBI Card: #KhushiyonKaCreditCard for the progressive woman

SBI Card celebrates empowered women of today who value happiness, family and responsibility with #KhushiyonKaCreditCard

Happiness is all about being able to reach out and grab small and big joys. But sometimes, when it comes to the needs of our family, our personal desires tend to take a backseat. For women, especially, even as they take a step towards achieving their ambitions and climb the corporate ladder, the spirit of putting family first often perseveres over one’s own needs.

However, as SBI Card’s new campaign #KhushiyonKaCreditCard puts it, ‘Apki khushi bhi itni hi zaroori hai jitni aapke apnon ki’?or that your own happiness is as important as that of those close to you. SBI Card, through its new campaign, celebrates the new empowered woman and captures the essence that your happiness is as important as that of your loved ones. While the spirit of sacrifice may come naturally, the joy that comes from achieving one’s dreams alongside taking care of others is irreplaceable.

In the brand commercial, we see a mother congratulating her daughter on a career opportunity in New York, but the latter is not willing to consider it as it would mean leaving her parent behind. The older woman, in a progressive and supportive move, takes out her daughter’s SBI Credit Card and asks her to book the flight tickets, showing she is willing to be a partner in making her daughter’s dreams and ambitions come true. The final shot is of the two in the flight, preparing for their next adventure. The film ends with the message ‘Aapki khushi bhi utni hi jaroori hai jitni aapke apno ki’.

SBI Card celebrates the new empowered woman who values her own happiness along with that of her family members. The #KhushiyonKaCreditCard campaign is in keeping with SBI Card’s brand philosophy to bring happiness in the lives of its customers. The brand campaign inspires people to adopt a positive attitude and celebrate the happiness of our loved ones, without necessarily sacrificing our own dreams.

The second-largest credit card issuer in India, SBI Card is the largest pure-play credit card issuer in the country. SBI Credit Card offers an extensive portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel and fuel, shopping, banking partnership cards and corporate cards.