Economic and technological partnership between Russia and India is one of the central themes of the XI Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), taking place in Vladivostok from September 1 to 4, 2026.
Over the past year, high-level Russia–India meetings have had a significant impact on strengthening bilateral relations, developing economic and technological cooperation between the two countries, and have led to a number of strategic agreements concerning the development of trade and economic ties, including the establishment of logistics routes, student exchanges, and joint scientific and technological projects.
According to experts from SberIndia, the SME sector is currently the fastest-growing segment in Russia–India bilateral trade. India is actively supporting small and medium-sized businesses, viewing this segment as a key driver of economic growth.
According to SberIndia, the SME sector shows multiple-fold growth in trade volume: the total payment turnover on successful deals for the first 8 months of 2026 has already exceeded the total turnover for the entire year of 2025 by nearly 11 times. Experts also note a significant sectoral redistribution of Indian imports. Two years ago, the top five industries and product groups were pharmaceuticals, chemical products, agricultural food products (seafood, tea, rice), and ferrous metals (steel, aluminum). Today, supplies in the areas of mechanical engineering, electronics, industrial equipment, automotive and aviation components, and batteries are growing rapidly. India is also increasing supplies of finished food products, beverages, cosmetics, textiles, clothing, and other consumer goods.
The structure of imports from India to Russia is also undergoing qualitative changes: the growth in assortment is steadily outpacing the growth in volume, and Indian manufacturers are systematically expanding their product range. In the food segment, agricultural imports are gradually shifting from a commodity-based model to a consumer-oriented one, opening up new niches for Russian importers.
Significant changes are also taking place in the electronics sector, where there is a clear transition from a commodity-based model to a technology-driven one: the share of electrical machinery and industrial equipment in the import structure grew from 6.3% to 7.8% in just one financial year, while smartphone shipments to Russia and the CIS countries more than tripled over the same period, reaching $1.1 billion.
Consumer goods are being replaced by industrial products: whereas earlier the basis of textile imports was cotton and home textiles, today technical textiles for industry and medicine are becoming a real driver, with supplies to Russia growing by an impressive 82% to $23.2 million in 2025, while the total volume of the Russian technical textiles market is estimated at $3 billion, leaving substantial room for further growth. Thus, Indian exports to Russia are becoming more technology-oriented and focused on high-value-added products, opening up new niches for Russian importers.
The reorientation of import flows on the Russia–India trajectory opens up new niches for cooperation and collaboration between the two countries. Among them is the technology sector, where major Russian players are betting on the development of joint projects. For example, at the Innoprom international exhibition, which will be held in India for the first time just a few days after the EEF, Sber plans to present cutting-edge developments, including in the fields of quantum technologies and artificial intelligence, including a photonic chip, SberMed AI solutions, and smart mirrors.
The development of close economic and technological partnerships between Russia and India is also confirmed by independent research. In May 2026, the independent think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) published the results of the Foreign Policy Survey 2025 – Young India and the Middle East, based on a survey of over 5,000 urban Indians aged 18–35 regarding their perception of India’s foreign policy.
According to the survey results, Russia ranks 1st in terms of young Indians’ satisfaction with the state of bilateral relations, and also leads among India’s potential key partners for the next 10 years. Particularly important is the stability of the result: the assessment of relations with Russia has barely changed compared to the previous wave of the survey – 72% in the current document versus 73% a year earlier. The study’s authors emphasize that the Russian–Indian partnership is perceived by respondents as a stable and ongoing India–Russia compact, meaning that it is de facto marked as a structurally important direction of Indian foreign policy.
The survey shows that Russia is perceived as India’s most reliable partner, but this status in itself does not provide sectoral priorities – they need to be created through commercial mechanisms. According to Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank, Russia has strong reputational capital among India’s young urban audience, but it needs to be translated into joint business projects, jobs, the development of bilateral tourism, and the building of trade and economic relations for everyday goods.
Just a month ago, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) issued a statement that, against the backdrop of global trade restructuring and changing global supply chains, Russia is becoming one of the most promising markets for Indian exporters. However, today Russia’s share is less than 1% of India’s total export portfolio, and over the past year there has been no significant dynamics in trade turnover indicators. What needs to happen for this breakthrough, about which so much is being said, to actually take place? Which sectors and industries are expected to see the most dynamic growth in the near future – these are exactly the questions that participants of the Expert Dialogue “Russia–India: Developing a Technology Partnership for Business Resilience” will discuss.
Among the participants are representatives of government authorities, business, and business associations from Russia and India. The moderator of the session is Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank.
A live broadcast of the expert dialogue “Russia–India: Developing a Technology Partnership for Business Resilience” is scheduled for September 1 at 11:30 AM India time.
September 1, 2026, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM India time (4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Vladivostok time)