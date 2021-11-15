Research group at IIT Kharagpur to bring Data Analytics and Machine Learning enthusiasts together

This is a virtual event where participants tackle challenging problems within a stipulated time limit, forcing them to condense their visionary ideas into practical solutions.

Kharagpur Data Analytics Group is a student-led research group at IIT Kharagpur which aims at bringing Data Analytics and Machine Learning enthusiasts together under the umbrella of a single society. Some of their activities include organizing research paper-reading sessions, conducting Data Science and ML workshops, hackathons and publishing blogs in the field of Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning.

The previous edition was a grand success as it saw registrations of 1200+ participants! Hailing from all over the country, the participants faced cut-throat competition which saw some much praiseworthy innovative solutions. The majority of the registrations were from reputed universities including IITs and IIMs. A total of 30 teams qualified to the final round out of 230+ teams.

A short interactive session was held with Mr Anshul Joshi, a Senior Data Scientist from Airtel X Labs on the wide usage of Data Science in the business world followed by the evaluation for the Final Round. The results saw the first position being bagged by IIEST Shibpur followed by BITS Pilani, followed by IIT Kharagpur. The event was sponsored by Bharti Airtel and the prize money offered to the top team was INR 50,000!

They are now going to conduct their flagship event – ‘Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon’ starting from 21th November 2021, where college students from all over the country are going to participate and showcase their data analytics skills.

This is a virtual event where participants tackle challenging problems within a stipulated time limit, forcing them to condense their visionary ideas into practical solutions. The 2021 edition of the Hackathon will be sponsored by redBus and the prize money will be a whopping amount of Rs 60,000! The competition aims to foster innovative analytical thinking in the participants through a real-world challenge.

Register here: www.tinyurl.com/kdshreg

Website Link: https://www.kdagiitkgp.org/