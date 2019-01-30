Reasons to buy the Honor View20, Honor’s latest smartphone with the world’s first in-screen camera

The View20 is the first smartphone to use nanolithography and has a perfect blend of metal and glass texture.

The View20 is Honor’s first flagship device of 2019, and as we have come to expect from the company, has a host of exciting features. If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone, this one can be a fantastic option. Here are some reasons that make the View20 one of the better phones today.

The in-screen camera

One can always trust Honor to push the envelope and bring never-seen-before features in its flagship smartphones. The View20 is no different. It is the world’s first smartphone to have an in-screen camera. This pinhole camera has a 25MP, F/2.0 lens and helps make the display virtually bezel-less. The camera software makes good use of AI and can adjust the settings according to the scene. There are a number of cool effects and filters that increase the fun quotient.

A mighty impressive rear camera

The smartphone can shoot some amazing pictures with its game-changing 48MP AI camera. This F/1.8 CMOS sensor lens is supported with a secondary TOF 3D camera for depth sensing and other effects. Images captured with this camera are sharp and have ample detail and clarity. To top it all off, Honor has thrown in an AI Ultra Clarity shooting option which gives an insane amount of detail to landscape pictures. The camera sensor includes a Quad Bayer colour filter array, to deliver higher sensitivity and resolution. Both (front and rear) cameras are capable of producing brighter, low-noise photos and videos even in low-light.

The TOF camera can prove to be incredible for running AR apps and can also be used as a handy motion sensor for 3D motion sensing games at home. You can link the screen of the phone to a TV and enjoy motion sensing games with real-time movement detection. There are various lighting modes including Photobooth, stained glass, stage lighting etc. and one can also make use of some quirky 3D Qmoji while video chatting.

Overall, the camera quality is exemplary.

Radical Design

The View20 is the first smartphone to use nanolithography and has a perfect blend of metal and glass texture. The device fits perfectly in your palm and in case you are afraid of it slipping, Honor provides a transparent back cover in the box as well. The state-of-the-art design is an edgy interpretation of the HONOR brand. The phone’s 6.4-inch 2310p x 1080p display (398 PPI) is vibrant and uses a cinema-like aspect ratio, providing an immersive movie watching experience. The futuristic camera design helps to better the screen-to-body ratio and in case you feel like it, the pinhole can be hidden as well.

Blazing-fast performance

The Honor View20 is a seriously fast performer. Having the world’s first 7nm SoC, and the world’s first Dual-core NPU, plus the world’s first A76 Cortex CPU, it makes any task, no matter how intensive, more efficient. As far as gaming goes, it has the world’s first Mali-G76 GPU and the world’s first Dual-NPU AI, which is the most advanced, capable and efficient on-device AI Processing Unit in the world!

All this, coupled with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, places the View20 among the fastest phones in the world today.

Link Turbo

The Honor View20 features the world’s first Link Turbo. Usually, smartphones either use a WiFi connection or mobile network to connect to the internet. But sometimes, one can experience lags on a slow public WiFi. In order to deliver the best experience, the View20 uses both networks simultaneously. How? The answer is an industry-first solution, Link Turbo. By leveraging AI and big data, the smartphone automatically analyzes network conditions to determine the best approach for delivering an optimal and stable internet experience, allowing users to always stay online, worry-free. The user gets accelerated download speeds by using both the 4G LTE network and Wi-Fi simultaneously when desired.

Final Verdict

The Honor View20 is a heavyweight with a terrific camera. It looks attractive (especially in blue) and has a lot of ‘world’s firsts’. It is truly in a class of its own.

The 6+128GB model of the smartphone is available for Rs 37,999 (Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black) and the 8+256GB model is available for Rs 45,999 (Phantom Blue).

(This article is sponsored by Honor)