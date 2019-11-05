Poisonous enough to choke – How are you planning on tackling the bad air this year?

October – November is a time of festivities in India but the more trending issue around these months is air pollution – jeopardising people’s lives.

India is a country that is now being recognised as a power to reckon with, world over. The nation is going forward and making big strides in the field of Science and Technology, Arts, Culture and Heritage and so much more. From Chandrayaan to the Swachh Bharat mission, the people of the country have seen India grow immensely in the last one decade. But, amongst all the great things there is one thing that is bringing the country down – The air pollution situation is becoming bad to worse… In 2017, reports stated that, 1.24 million people died because of India’s filthy air. Out of these, nearly 12,000 fatalities were in the capital – Delhi.

Ask yourself a question. How affected are you with all the polluted air?

The Air Quality Index is the measurement of the pollution in the air and how good or poor the air we are breathing-in is. Ample number of cities have been in the radar for falling in the ‘red zone’ in the Air Quality Index – this shows how hazardous the air really is and how we all could be prone to serious illnesses like cancer, diabetes, a poor immune system leading to various disorders and decreased lung function across all age groups. The rising air pollution is becoming a threat to existence, at least in Delhi.

October – November is a time of festivities in India but the more trending issue around these months is air pollution – jeopardising people’s lives. During these months, morning and evening walks in the open have become a big cause of concern due to the high levels of particles and dust in the air – it’s almost equal to getting choked. Experts say that exposure to polluted air reduces immunity drastically. There could be multiple ways to tackle this problem – wear a mask when outside, exercise regularly to improve your immunity, avoid smoking indoors, get some indoor plants, and use an Air purifier when at home. When indoors, with the levels of pollution seen in Delhi, plants alone won’t help. You will need something more effective like an Air purifier.

A few people wrongly believe that the use of air purifiers make people dependent and affect the immune system. The truth is – air purifiers can help one better their immunity by getting the dose of clean air the lungs need.

When pollutants like PM2.5, dust, pollen, and others penetrate the lungs, they cause irreversible damage resulting in health issues like Asthma, COPD, lung cancer, and other respiratory issues. Use of Air purifiers reduces the exposure of your lungs to these harmful pollutants and boosts your immunity rather than reducing it. Air purifiers, by effectively removing pollutants like PM2.5, dust, bacteria, virus help people breathe healthier and make a strong impact on their overall health.

Not only outdoors but even homes are now a hub for air pollution. Many study’s have shown that, across Delhi, houses are full of harmful gases and have concentrations of PM2.5 which have serious repercussions. While, one may think being indoors is the best solution … it’s not, unless you own an air purifier. If you to live in the top most polluted cities of India like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur or Ludhiana you would know that, the air pollution levels are hay-wire in these cities ensuring even non-smokers to smoke at least 10 cigarettes a day.

Along with making some lifestyle changes like exercising more, eating healthy, it’s imperative to have air purifiers at home. It would be wrong on anyone’s part to think air purifiers aren’t needed, they actually are the need of the hour – literally! Especially during the upcoming months of winter where the air thickens, dust and pollution stays intact, hence, the best solution is an air purifier. Because… not only is it important to keep away diseases but also important to live a life we really deserve.

No doubt, we all love the months that are approaching us but it’s important to understand we are living in an environment that is contaminated leading to problems for this as well as, coming generations. Beginning at home is the first step towards safeguarding our and the lives of all the people around us. Proper and well-thought-out precautions, like – indulging in good eating habits and intake of fluids, exercising regularly, using an air purifier at home and insuring the installation of the same in every room, wearing a pollution mask when out are just some of the ways by which we can live it up, this festive season! #BreatheHealthy #MakeLifeBetter

(This article is sponsored by Philips Air Purifier)