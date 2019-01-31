OnePlus 6T vs Honor View20: Know the better smartphone for you

The Honor View20 flaunts a 2.7mm thick 3D curved body with an artistic arc design and consists of a perfect blend of metal and glass texture. It is the first

Honor’s 2019 flagship – the View20 was recently launched in India. Its 6+128GB model is available for Rs 37,999 (Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black) and the 8+256GB model is available for Rs 45,999 (Phantom Blue). It packs some very interesting features underneath a beautiful body. Naturally, it competes with the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus’ current flagship.

The 6T’s price starts at Rs 37,999 (6GB+128GB)and goes up to Rs 45,999 (8GB+256GB). In this article, we compare the specifications and features of the two devices to help you make an informed buying decision. Let’s have a look:

OnePlus 6T vs Honor View20: Design and Display

The Honor View20 flaunts a 2.7mm thick 3D curved body with an artistic arc design and consists of a perfect blend of metal and glass texture. It is the first smartphone to use nanolithography and the fourth generation of nano-vacuum coating, which creates a vivid and dynamic V-shape gradient with gleaming effect. It fits perfectly in your palm and while one-handed usage is not convenient in normal usage, there is a mini screen view which can make it easier.

The 6.4-inch 2310p x 1080p display (398 PPI) is vibrant and almost 100% full screen, owing to the pinhole front camera. Honor View20’s visual appeal is off the charts!

OnePlus 6T has a glass back design with metal frames. The display is 6.41-inches with a dewdrop notch. It does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, which can be a deal-breaker for some people. The OnePlus 6T also lacks an IR Blaster, which the View20 has.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T: Performance and Battery

Both devices are solid performers with ample RAM and storage options. The OnePlus 6T is powered by the Snapdragon 845, which, coupled with a powerful GPU, can easily handle intensive tasks and moderate to heavy games.

The Honor View20 is powered by the Kirin 980 and has several aces up its sleeve. Starting with the world’s first 7nm SoC, it has the world’s first Dual-core NPU, the world’s first A76 Cortex CPU to make daily tasks more efficient, the world’s first Mali-G76 GPU for superior Gaming and Graphics performance and world’s first Dual-NPU AI, which is the most advanced, capable and efficient on-device AI Processing Unit in the world!

Both phones are blazingly fast, but the View20 is definitely faster.

Coming to the battery life, the View20 wins here as well. It has a 300mAh larger battery with fast charging and various power management modes. One can easily last two days on a full charge.

The 6T can manage one full day with its 3700mAh battery and has fast charging as well.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T: Cameras

Optics have always been Honor’s strong point, and the View20 carries the legacy forward. The primary rear camera is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with upgraded AI capability. It takes photo quality and clarity to a whole new level and produces brighter, low-noise photos and videos even in low light. There is a secondary TOF (Time-Of-Flight) 3D camera for depth sensing and other effects. This camera can be incredible for running AR apps and can also be used as a handy motion sensor for 3D motion sensing games at home.

Honor has put in an AI Ultra Clarity shooting option and Quad-Bayer pixel binning technology which give a terrific amount of detail to landscape pictures. The upgraded AI camera supports the recognition of over 1,500 scenarios in more than 60 categories. Overall, the rear camera quality is nothing short of spectacular.

On the front, the smartphone features the world’s first in-screen camera that can capture some impressively sharp selfies. It is a superb design choice that greatly improves the screen-to-body ratio, and might be this year’s trend. The front camera has an interesting AR-lens function which allows you to change your face with a 3D Qmoji, use some quirky and attractive filters, or change the background in your photos or videos.

The OnePlus 6T features dual rear cameras. Similar to the OnePlus 6, it is a 16MP + 20MP combo with Sony sensors. It can capture good pictures, but its night mode could use some improvements by reducing the processing time. The front camera is 16MP and is quite decent.

The Honor View20 wins big over the OnePlus 6T in the camera department.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T: Verdict

Both phones run on Android Pie with their custom UI on top. OnePlus is closer to stock android while the View20 is a heavily customized, feature-packed version. Both phones have a dedicated gaming mode and are priced similarly.

In a number of areas, including camera and performance, the View20 is better than the 6T. It is a fantastic, futuristic performer that can handle all kinds of tasks while looking mighty beautiful. If you are looking for a true all-rounder, this is the device for you.

(This article is sponsored by Honor)