One-time investment, lifetime of income, with guarantees. Too good, also true

Picture this. A steady flow of periodic income, for life. That too, guaranteed. Without committing money year-on-year for several years! What’s more, you make good use of that one-time lump sum – you get as bonus, special incentive, inheritance, sale of valuable shares or property – before it is spent unwisely. No, this is not a dream, but, it sure is dream-like & real!

Insurance companies typically offer annuity products that offer income for life or for a defined period. However, in many of these products, regular contribution is needed for several years. But, what if one doesn’t want to accumulate over a long period? What if someone has just gained a decent sum of money from, say, a reward at work for a great job done or from a matured FD or retirement fund like NPS or PF or the sale of a house? Can one invest that just once and get steady, predictable income?

Yes, that’s possible. Single premium plans from insurance companies envisage such one-time investment. However, not many assure steady, guaranteed income for life. LIC’s Jeevan Shanti, however, does just that. A one-time investment in this plan can get a lifetime of income, the flow of which can start immediately or after a certain period, called the deferment period.

Let’s take a closer look. This plan requires one to make just one lumpsum investment, this can vary from as low as Rs 1.5 lakh and has no limit for the maximum amount. The more you invest, the higher is annuity payout per thousand rupees.

One can enter any time after age of 30 years and, interestingly, the plan even provides one option where senior citizens above 85 years and even up to 100 years can apply!

The great thing is that you can choose to tailor the time for receipt of this income. For instance, in the ‘Immediate Annuity’ option, the flow of income starts right-away. But, if you want this stream to come years later, you have the option to get guaranteed return even after 20 years by choosing the deferred annuity option. The deferment period can range from 1 to 20 years, subject to the maximum vesting age of 80 years for the start of annuity.

Guaranteed payouts

In this age of uncertainty where most investments come with disclaimers for potential returns, this one comes with a guarantee. Annuity rates are guaranteed at the inception of the policy for both immediate and deferred annuity. And, if you decide to go for the deferred option, you get bonus additions till the end of the deferment period – which are guaranteed too. For example, if a 45-year person invests Rs 10 lakh in Jeevan Shanti, he or she – at the present rate – will have the option to get Rs 74,300 per year immediately (on amount of Rs 10 lakh), or the person may get Rs 2,06,600 per year after a deferment period of 20 years, when he or she will turn 65-year old.

Annuity Payouts for each option

There is another element of guarantee, which can be quite reassuring. There are options that provide lifelong pension with guaranteed annuity ranging from 5 to 20 years even if something unfortunate were to happen to the insured. You can provide for inflation by opting for a plan that increases annuity at 3 per cent each year. If you want the purchase price back, even that is possible. And, there are three options to choose from where partners want to take a joint life policy. That’s plenty of options – 10 for Immediate Annuity and 2 for Deferred Annuity

Benefits for handicapped child/dependent

The plan not only comes with the features for benefit of individuals, but provides support to the family too, especially for the handicapped dependents. If the Proposer has a handicapped dependent (Divyangjan), the plan can be purchased for the benefit of the dependent as a nominee or as a second annuitant under the immediate annuity option. The joint life annuity option can be exercised with any lineal descendant/ascendant of a family (i.e. grandparent, parent, children, grandchildren) or spouse or siblings as secondary life.

Options

The minimum pension one can opt for is Rs 1,000 monthly, Rs 3,000 quarterly, Rs 6,000 half-yearly or Rs 12,000 yearly. The minimum purchase price will be calculated accordingly, which normally should not be less than Rs 1,50,000. However, a lower purchase price may be allowed in specific cases such as NPS, and if the plan is purchased for the benefit of a handicapped dependent (Divyangjan) as per terms and conditions of this plan. In such a case, for NPS, the annuity rates shall be subject to a reduction factor.

The good news for the NPS subscribers is that all the annuity options under the immediate annuity of Jeevan Shanti are also available to them.

Flexibility

LIC has also made the death claim proceeds flexible which, wherever payable, can be claimed by nominee(s) in lump sum, installments or in annuity form. The policy, which is available for NRIs too, provides liquidity as there is provision for loan and surrender as well for annuity options with the death benefit.

Loan possible too

In case of financial hardship and on requirement of some lump sum money, the annuitant may apply for loan against the Jeevan Shanti policy. Policy loan shall be allowed under the annuity Option F (immediate annuity for life with return of purchase price) and Option J (joint life immediate annuity for life with a provision for 100 per cent of the annuity payable as long as one of the annuitants survives and return of purchase price on death of last survivor) under immediate annuity. In case of deferred annuity, the policy holder may opt for loan under both the available options viz Option 1 (deferred annuity for single life) and option 2 (deferred annuity for Joint life).

Guarantee of Peace

In these times of uncertainty – professional or otherwise, there is nothing more reassuring than the guarantee of a known, steady stream of income. This is the key takeaway – the purchaser of the policy gets to know, till the last rupee how much her monthly income would be for the next several years. As far as financials go, there is nothing that can provide more shanti or calm than this assurance.

(This article has been sponsored by LIC of India)