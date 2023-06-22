Navigating Health Insurance: Tips to Prevent Claim Rejection and Manage Disputes

Over the period of time, insurance has become an inevitable need and synonymous with financial security for the population. Ever since the pandemic hit the world and the medical expenses became upheaval, people understood how insurance is one of the most important financial decisions in life. Protection from unforeseen financial losses and contingencies is provided by insurance. It is a risk-management strategy that is a contract for insurance between two parties which states that one will guarantee the other’s protection against risks and losses. However, apart from the obvious benefit of financial protection, insurance also safeguards the insured from medical treatment inflation in case of hospitalization.

Despite investing in a comprehensive insurance plan which acts as a way of managing unexpected and unavoidable risks, there is a possibility that your insurance claims may get rejected, defeating the entire purpose of the policy and you may need to inherit the extravagant medical expenses. Rejection of a health insurance claim can occur for a list of reasons or some reasons which are as per your policy Terms and conditions and possible not mentioned here, and there are steps you can take to prevent it. *

Factors leading to claim rejection:

Sharing the right information: When submitting claims, it is crucial to be truthful with your insurance company because any differences could result in the claim being rejected. Any pre-existing medical conditions and/or disease should be up front when discussing your health insurance needs. If you do, the insurance company has the authority to deny any claims made in connection with it in the future. * Assuring your policy didn’t lapse: Your claim might not be accepted if you didn’t pay the premium on time or didn’t renew the policy in time because insurers only pay claims while the policy is still in effect. Thus, keeping in mind to timely renew health insurance can help avoid this rejection. * Carefully read the exclusion list: All potential scenarios and events for which the policy does not provide coverage are included in the exclusions list. For instance, treatment costs for treatments like dental care, the treatment of infectious diseases, the treatment of infertility, the treatment of obesity, etc. are typically not accepted for health insurance claims. Your claim for the same may be denied if you experience a circumstance that is on the exclusions list, leaving you stuck in an emergency. * Collect the right bills: For a speedy claim procedure, be sure to provide the insurance company with all necessary bills and receipts when filing a claim. Ensure that you notify them about the hospitalization, send doctor’s orders, hospital bills, required documents as per the respective policy rules and medical bills within the timeframe specified. *

There is no denial that the idea of a claim being rejected is a scary thought. However, if you follow the above-mentioned tips, you will surely be able to avoid rejections and safeguard yourself from adhering to these expenses. Having the right guidance can ease the process of getting a rightful claim. So, with the vision to build pillars of support for its customers, in times of need, uncertainty and mishaps, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers comprehensive insurance plans. *

Why Bajaj Allianz General Insurance General Insurance?

Why Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

As one of the leading general insurers of India, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance caters to individuals across demographics and corporate sectors with its wide range of products and services, from personal accident to marine insurance and everything in between. With the claim settlement ratio being consistently the best in the industry, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has its identity as “Caringly Yours” and has become one of the most trusted brands that protects and cares about customer’s financial worries in case of accidents/claims around their most prized possessions – their health, home & content, vehicles, businesses etc. So, whether you are looking for real-time solutions at the ease of your home, book an appointment with the Bajaj Allianz General Insurance team today! *

*Standard T&C apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.