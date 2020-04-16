My 10-Year-Old Son Needs An Urgent Bone Marrow Transplant. Please Help.

This is a plea from a mother who just wants to see her son healthy again, please donate generously

“Its probably just an infection, beta. Don’t worry, you’ll be okay in no time.” I said to my 9-year-old son in an attempt to comfort him only to find out fate had something much worse planned for him.

He had black spots on his body, his nails had gotten a few shades darker than normal, and his nose was bleeding. That night the doctor diagnosed him with Aplastic Anemia- a rare condition in which the body stops producing enough blood cells.

Our whole family was devastated. Armaan’s father and I could not process the news we had just been given. The doctor sat us down and explained the whole situation to us. We found out that this disease though severe and very rare, was curable. That gave us some hope which was quickly crushed when we were told about the costs involved in the treatment that would save our son’s life.

Armaan’s father is a tailor with a salary of Rs. 10,000/month. The money is just enough for a family of 6 to meet its basic needs. Armaan needs medicines and regular hospital visits to get stable so we took loans from our relatives and friends, sold all the jewelry and household items. All of this amounted to approx. 3 lakhs which has already been exhausted.

He needs a bone marrow transplant. None of his three sisters turned out to be a match but luckily the hospital found us a donor.

The transplant bills will be somewhere around 35 lakhs.

This is a plea from a mother who just wants to see her son healthy again, happy again. A mother who wants to go back to a home where her children’s laughter once filled the air.

Please find it in your heart to help us out by donating however much you can.

