Mitsubishi Electric launches its new brand campaign “Partnering India’s Dream To Be No. 1”

Realizing the potential of growing India, the brand has created its new campaign, “Partnering India’s Dream To Be No. 1”, to clarify the contributions, products and offerings of Mitsubishi Electric in India.

Mitsubishi Electric is a global leader in electric and electronic equipment for residential, commercial and industrial use. The organization marked its presence in India in late 1950s with its first business – electric locomotives. Since then, it has been on an endearing journey to establish itself as a premium electric and electronic equipment manufacturer for a wide range of innovative and high-quality products and solutions for Air Conditioners, Automotive Equipment, Elevators & Escalators, Factory Automation & Industrial Systems, Semiconductor & Devices, and Transportation Systems.

Realizing the potential of the growing India, the brand has created its new campaign, “Partnering India’s Dream To Be No. 1”, to clarify the contributions, products and offerings of Mitsubishi Electric in India. Their creative thought takes the audience through the ambitions of the new India that is relentless and in a hurry to achieve its goals in ways bigger than ever. To showcase this growth in the most interactive way, it has created six compelling stories that are aimed at engaging the viewer and showcasing Mitsubishi Electric’s contribution to the vision of new India.

Shot in more than 50 Locations across the country in 28 days, with a crew of over 140 people, the 6 films tell stories of the aspirations of a common Indian and how Mitsubishi Electric is helping him/her achieve them. These films will be released phase wise in December and January. As of now, the brand has created a brand film – a consolidated version of the final six films. Its campaign song has been sung by Mohan Kannan and has an essence of India classical instruments including the Sarangi which is played by Ustad Sabir Khan, son of Legendary Sarangi player and vocalist Padma Bhushan Late Ustad Sultan Khan.

Talking about the new Brand Campaign , Mr. Katsunori Ushiku, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said “The campaign resonates the brand’s strength as a premium quality electric & electronic equipment company and explains how as a brand we are ready to support India to grow further. As an integrated brand campaign our purpose is to clarify our brand image and offerings. We will make extensive use of available digital technology to reach out to existing and new customers through this campaign and will support them in the best possible way.”

By this campaign, the brand reiterates its commitments and tries to convey the message that how it is supporting the country in meeting its ambitions and fulfilling promises through disruptive technologies, solutions, and infrastructural support.

Mitsubishi Electric in India has grown to become a company offering a wide range of innovative and high-quality products for the Indian market. This includes products and solutions for Air Conditioners, Automotive Equipment, Elevators & Escalators, Factory Automation and Industrial Systems, Power Systems, Photovoltaic solutions, Semiconductor & Devices, Transportation Systems and Visual & Imaging. For more information, click here.

(This article is sponsored by Mitsubishi Electric)