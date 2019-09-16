Minister your finances better! How smart financing purchase decisions can help you be a uber-saver

From taking a personal loan to meet their immediate needs to taking a home loan with the aim of building an asset in the long run, millennials are not shying away from spending in the right manner.

25-year-old Rohit has been contemplating buying a car for quite some time now. However, a fat pay package and reasonably good job security, notwithstanding, he’s still postponing the decision to own a car.

Welcome to the world of millennials, the growth-drivers of the contemporary economy. From booking movie tickets to buying smartphones to making big-ticket expenses such as buying a car, the youth believes in taking smart and calculated moves for saving the maximum amount of money and getting the best of everything.

More than any other consumption parameter to gauge the economy’s strength, rising car sales have always been perceived as a reflection of a country’s economic growth. Rohit is just one of the many who, in spite of easy financing options available in the market, are just not ready to step on the accelerator. Incidentally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently remarked that millennials are relying more on cab aggregators rather than owning their own vehicles.

While it may be debated if these smart, scrupulous millennials indeed are killing the auto industry, one thing is clear – the millennials do think differently when it comes to making a purchase decision. Value for money is the mantra they live by, and a good deal lights up their eyes! They have mastered the art of applying the same rigor, be it while planning their next Ibiza vacation or choosing where to invest their money!

Changing consumer behaviour

From taking a personal loan to meet their immediate needs to taking a home loan with the aim of building an asset in the long run, millennials are not shying away from spending in the right manner. And, when it comes to investing for short-term needs, they shun deposits with low yields and rather put their investible surplus in high-yielding financial products. Although for many, their long-term goals such as children’s education and marriage may still be far away, they do have a savings plan to regularly set aside considerable proportion of their income for the future.

This behavior is reflected across their money choices. Hence, even while choosing to invest in a traditional instrument such as gold, they prefer to hold Digital Gold and yet reap the benefits of the yellow metal. Their choice, which is fast manifesting itself as a pattern, not only cuts down hassles and risks of storing physical gold but also provides the benefits of immediate and safe redemption. That’s not all, in order to lead a more carefree life, more are buying protection products such as health and life insurance and even insurance covers for laptop, eyewear, baggage, travel and holidays, among others.

Personal loan for lifestyle needs

Millennials love to live life king size, and do not want to compromise on the quality of life. Their spending patterns and buying behaviour are not only unique but also influenced by the digital world. They go online to shop and don’t hesitate to take personal loans to fill their shopping carts. However, it is important to keep an eye on the interest rate while taking a personal loan. Go for personal loans with the right interest rate and affordable EMIs that can help you save for your future goals we well. For example, a monthly difference of Rs 250 in your EMI over 5 years or 7 years results in a savings (at an assumed compound growth rate of 10 per cent per annum) of approximately Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Now, if you invest the lump sum of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 for 30 years, the corpus becomes almost Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh respectively!

Keeping guard against medical costs

The importance of having an adequate health insurance cover is also not being lost on the younger generations as they see their parents having no or little health coverage often struggle to guard against rising medical costs. Getting a health insurance policy at an early age keeps the premium low as health risks are less in lesser in young age. Illustratively, for someone of age 25 buying a health cover later at age 36 pushes the annual premium higher by Rs 1,000 for a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh. Had it been bought at age 25, the additional annual premium of Rs 1,000 could have accumulated to nearly Rs 3 lakh in 30 years, at an assumed growth rate of 12 per cent.

Right purchase and financing decisions

Making the right purchasing decision goes a long way in saving a sizeable amount over the long term. Financing also plays an important role in one’s purchase decisions. The biggest advantage of getting your dream products financed is instant access to credit; it helps you purchase more within your budget, immediately. From groceries to gadgets to big-ticket purchases, nowadays there are options to meet your and your family’s needs. While credit cards help you purchase goods on credit, there are EMI options and even No-Cost EMI options that give a much more fulfilling experience to consumers.

Financing helps us fulfill the adage of carpe diem – to seize the day today than wait for tomorrow. However, just like making the right purchase decision, you need to make the right financing decision as well. Remember, a small difference in EMI can add up to a big amount in the long run.

For example, a monthly difference of Rs 500 in your EMI over 5 years or 7 years results in a savings ( at an assumed compound growth rate of 10 per cent per annum) of approximately Rs 39,000 and Rs 61,000 respectively.

Making the right purchase move is in itself the first step towards saving. And, when your purchases spans across different consumer goods such as high-definition TV, Smart phones, Tablets, Laptops, refrigerators or smart watches, keeping a tab on your monthly expenses becomes easy when you know about your monthly outgo. In such situations EMI card comes handy. EMI card makes your purchases get converted into EMI’s that are affordable in the long run.

How savings help create a sizeable corpus

Financing and purchase costs can help millennia save not only money but also help fulfil most of their needs within the budget. Regardless of whether you are a salaried professional or you are running your own business, inculcating a habit to make the right move when it comes to purchasing can help you save for your future needs. Ensure that your every purchase decision is right in terms of cost so that cumulatively it helps you save a larger amount.

Even without compromising on your needs, you make the two ends meet and finally save a fortune! Here is how:

Consider you happen to save approximately Rs 7,000 each month, just by making the right financing decisions. This amount when invested at an assumed growth rate of 12 per cent over 20, 25 years has the potential to generate Rs 69 lakh and Rs 1.31 crore respectively, a corpus accumulated merely through smart savings!

It is clear, thus, that purchase decisions need to be carefully evaluated as any wrong buying decision could hurt you financially. Whether it’s a consumer or financial product, purchasing it at the right time itself saves a lot. The better you plan your expenses, the more will be your savings. And, when the savings get routed towards the right avenues, you end up with a huge corpus after a few years down the line. No matter how small your savings are, with smart planning you can build a sizeable corpus in the long run.

So, what are you waiting for?

