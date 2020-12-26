MICANVAS, India’s Biggest Marketing Festival

MICANVAS'20 brings with it Mindspeak speaker sessions from leading luminaries in the industry.

MICANVAS, the flagship event of MICA Ahmedabad – one of the premier B-Schools in India, renowned for Strategic Marketing & Communications, is all set to take place from 26th to 28th December 2020. MICANVAS is India’s biggest marketing festival and is known for its unique blend of challenging yet fun competitions, insightful sessions and workshops, and a stellar artist lineup to top-it off.

A total of 15 events have been lined up for MICANVAS’20 totaling up to prize money over INR 6 Lakhs. The marquee event is the Last Manager Standing that will have one compete with the best to bring forth one’s inner manager. In RJ Wars, one could get a chance to be an RJ and own your show, along with MICAVAANI, the community radio station of MICA, while Gambit allows one to work on a live sports case study. The three quizzes, Ingenium, Fudakti Sanskriti, and BrandWidth, test your knowledge on different aspects of life where you get the opportunity to go up against the best in the country.

MICANVAS’20 brings with it Mindspeak speaker sessions from leading luminaries in the industry. Headlining Mindspeak is none other than international marketing phenomenon, Mr. Rory Sutherland, The Vice-Chairman for the Ogilvy & Mather Global Group and renowned marketing guru, “The Father of Modern Branding” Prof. David Aaker. He is one of the leading authorities on branding worldwide, having developed several recognizable concepts, including the Aaker brand vision model for which he has received numerous awards. Mindspeak’s stellar line up this year also includes Ms. Rashi Goel, Director Marketing and Consumer Communications at Nestle, Mr. Rakesh Godwani, Chairman of School of Meaningful experiences and Mr. Sushant Divgikar, model, actor, video jockey, and Mr. Gay India 2014.



MICANAVS’20 also has a series of exciting workshops lined up. Aditya Mehendale, the creative director at Schbang, brings an out of the ordinary workshop titled “Creativity can’t be learned! Hold my beer”. There is also a workshop on Advanced Copywriting and Brand Storytelling in association with The Scribbled Stories, India’s biggest storytelling platform reaching 12 million people weekly. These workshops are followed up by Paromita Vohra’s workshop, a filmmaker and co-founder of Agents of Ishq, about Dating 101 in Modern India.

The ProNight has always been a key-highlight of every MICANVAS. It has boasted of artists previously, such as Benny Dayal, Ritiviz, Salim-Sulaiman, to name a few. This year too promises to be a show-stopper thanks to performances by Anubhav Singh Bassi, Nikhil D Souza, and The Yellow Diary.

All in all, MICANVAS’20 is to be not missed. Login to https://micanvas.in/ for more information.

This article is sponsored by MICANVAS.