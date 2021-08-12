MakeMyTrip drops the best travel deals at the Great Indian Travel Sale; deals for privileged MMTBLACK members

MakeMyTrip is promising guaranteed deals – so, what are you waiting go, go spinning before 16th August and try your luck!

Why just settle for any travel deal when you can grab steal deals & offers at MakeMyTrip’s Great Indian Travel Sale? Here, you can win deals every day, all day! ‘Spin the Wheel’ on the platform and you will be able to win stellar guaranteed deals for your next trip. You can also avail exclusive discounts and other privileges as an MMTBLACK member. And, then, there is more that will only sweeten the deal for you. Read on ahead to find out more about what is on offer:

‘Spin the Wheel’ deals

Try your hand at ‘Spin the Wheel’ and who knows you might be surprised with a free holiday packages to some of your favourite leisure destinations including Maldives, Dubai, and Goa. Apart from this you can grab INR 15,000 instant discount vouchers for domestic flights; INR 20,000 discount coupons on villas and independent stays; and, up to 25% discount deals on premium domestic and international hotels. MakeMyTrip is promising guaranteed deals – so, what are you waiting go, go spinning before 16 th August and try your luck!

Exclusive deals for MMTBLACK

For MMTBLACK members, MakeMyTrip is offering discount deals that can be availed via a special deal code. These deals comprise 10% discount on domestic hotels, 25% discount on holiday packages, 10% discount on alternate accommodations such as villas and independent stays, and up to 30% discount on international hotels. MMTBLACK is an invite-only program with special privileges that can be availed across bookings on flights, hotels, holiday packages, events, and experiences.

And, then there are more offers!

While with ‘Spin the Wheel’ you can win a discount deal each day, there are also deals available that can be availed at all times during the sale with the application of deal codes on the platform. These include a 9% discount on domestic hotels, a 20% discount on holiday packages, a 30% discount on outstation cabs, up to a 25% discount on international hotels, and instant discount deals on domestic flights.

The Great Indian Travel Sale ends on 16th August. Head to the MakeMyTrip platform to make the most of the deals on offer. Click here to visit the App and click here to visit the website!