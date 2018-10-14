Make your Diwali Honor-able with these exciting offers on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

From Oct 10-14, all the Honor bestsellers, i.e the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 10, and Honor 7A will be available at discounted prices.

Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group has set itself apart in the smartphone business by doing things differently and constantly innovating. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017.

In India, it sold 2 Million units in the 1st 6 months this year via Flipkart. The numbers clearly show the brand’s popularity among the masses. To show its love for the customers, Honor has some exciting deals and offers on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. So, if you have a son/daughter who is finally of the age you deem it appropriate to own a phone, or your loved ones are overdue for an upgrade, the Big Billion Days can be a great occasion to buy them a brand-new Honor smartphone.

Speaking on the announcement, P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, “We have received an overwhelming response from the Indian consumers for our innovative technology available at the most affordable price, the recently published IDC report is a clear indication of Honor’s progression and support from the Indian audience. Moreover, our partnership with Flipkart has reinforced our commitment towards our fans and users. Specifically, for this festive season, we will take the celebrations to new heights by creating another milestone on Honor smartphones giving a plethora of Indian consumer to become a part of the Honor experience.”

From Oct 10-14, all the Honor bestsellers, i.e the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 10, and Honor 7A will be available at discounted prices, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards, and no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv cards.

Honor targets to sell 1M units during this festive season with the support of the largest e-commerce marketplace. Catering to the young generation of today, the brand has revolutionized Smartphone AI Photography design language with the launch of Honor 10 this year. Not long after, it launched the stunning Honor 9N. And the recently launched Honor 7S and 7A cater to the demands of the budget-conscious consumers who want a phone that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease.

This is the best time to buy the beautiful Honor 9N. You can get this notched compact device at a price drop of Rs 2000 under the superstar offer. Budget devices, Honor 7A and 7S get a price drop of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 respectively. The Honor 9 Lite (both variants) is also available with some interesting offers. The 3GB+32GB model variant gets a Rs 1000 price cut, while the 4GB+64GB variant comes with an additional Rs 3000 exchange bonus in Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

The Honor 9i gets a price cut of Rs 2000 and the flagship Honor 10 can be availed at an impressive discount of Rs 8000!

Talking about their partnership with Honor, Senior Director, Mr. Ayyappan Rajagopal, Flipkart said, “Our partnership has taken a new height as we have achieved huge growth compared to last year and yet again this festive season, we aim to create another milestone. Our partnership with Honor India is in line with our overall objective of ensuring everyone in India has access to great smartphone technology at any given price point.”

Below are the offers in more detail:

Honor smartphones: Best offers

So log on to Flipkart and buy the most suitable Honor for you. The best time is now!