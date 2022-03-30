Make the most of Priority Banking with Standard Chartered

As we run against the clock trying to meet work deadlines or carve out time for family, there’s little space left for anything else, whether it’s planning a family vacation abroad, keeping an eye on investments to meet financial goals or even retiring in your 40s. This is where Priority Banking steps in, offering seamless support through convenient everyday services that allow you the privilege of focussing on your life and career.

Standard Chartered’s Priority Banking comes with a host of benefits for you and your family to simplify your lives. Here are some of these privileges that customers can look forward to:

Personalised attention

The services offered to a Standard Chartered Priority Banking customer go well beyond what a regular relationship manager may offer. Whether it’s account services, investment recommendations , insurance schemes or queries around foreign exchange, expect quick turnaround time with relationship managers, who are supported by service managers and product experts, available online or over a phone call. If you are visiting a physical branch, head straight to the dedicated Priority Banking counters without having to queue up.

Global Priority Status for you and family

As the world gets smaller, travel abroad for work and leisure is as common as domestic travel. Standard Chartered Priority Banking customers get access to services such as global ATMs, emergency cash, global fund transfers as well as personalised forex services. The mobile application allows one to transact in 20 different currencies with additional forex travel insurance cover. Customers also get dedicated relationship managers to assist with their financial needs, wherever in the world they may be. It’s also noteworthy that Standard Chartered, as India’s largest international bank with 100 branches across 43 cities, allows you to seamlessly link your SC accounts across countries via Global Link, as a Priority customer, besides enjoying preferential rates for remittances both to and from India.

Priority Global Concierge Services

The exclusive Standard Chartered Priority Global Concierge programme helps customers save time on planning family holidays with access to hotels across the world, ticketing assistance, luxury car rentals, limousine referrals, currency conversions and more. You can also take advantage of a unique Virtual Healthline Programme with access to doctors and health experts, assistance in booking appointments, discounts on wellness packages, specially priced home quarantine care, etc.

Wealth and Protection

Whether it is securing your family’s future with life insurance solutions, or making sure your investments are growing, Standard Chartered Priority Banking allows you to choose from a host of products and product providers so that you and your family are prepared for any emergencies. You can also avail additional benefits such as preferential pricing on joint loans, international funds transfer, document verification services and more.

As a Standard Chartered’s Priority Banking customer, you can look forward to focusing on what matters most, your work and family, as your bank takes care of the nitty-gritties of everyday transactions. It’s a privilege that is worth having!

Standard Chartered Bank, India (Bank) is an AMFI registered distributor of select mutual funds and referrer of other third party investment products and does not provide any investment advisory services as defined under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations 2013 or otherwise. Investments are subject to market risk, read scheme related documents carefully before investing. The Bank is also a licensed Corporate Agent of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited for life insurance products, Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited (IRDAI Registration No. 102), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (IRDAI Registration No. 115) for general insurance products and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (IRDAI Registration no. 145) for standalone health insurance products vide composite license number CA0028. All insurance products are underwritten by the respective insurance companies.