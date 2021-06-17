Make safe & secure contactless payments with SBI Card

Use Contactless SBI Credit Card, SBI Card Pay or Scan to Pay to make faster & secure payments.

In the age of social distancing, when safety is of paramount concern, people are going out of their way to avoid physical touch, especially in public spaces. Whether it is paying for groceries, medicines or food delivery, people are adopting contactless method of payments. And one such industry leader providing multiple contactless payment solutions is SBI Card.

SBI Card with its SBI Card Pay, Scan to Pay, and Contactless SBI Credit Card solutions is allowing people to make safe and secure contactless payments with just a tap of their card or mobile phones.

Let’s look at these 3 contactless payment offerings by SBI Card in detail:

Contactless Credit Card

For payments up to Rs. 5,000 customers can simply tap their SBI Credit Card for a seamless transaction, without the need of entering their 4-digit PIN. There is no need to swipe the card or touch the contactless/NFC-enabled POS machine, when you are using Contactless SBI Credit Cards.

However, any transaction above Rs. 5,000 requires the Cardholder to enter the card PIN.

SBI Card Pay

With SBI Card Pay, you don’t even need to physically carry your card anymore. Your android phone is enough to do the job, for any transaction up to Rs. 5,000. You can make fast and secure payments simply by tapping your NFC-enabled android smartphone on an NFC-enabled POS machine, without the need to enter a PIN.

Watch this video to know more about SBI Card Pay:

Scan to Pay



The Scan to Pay feature on your SBI Card Mobile App offers a QR-based convenient and secure payment solution. To make a payment using your mobile phone, scan the QR code using the Scan to Pay feature at any online / retail merchant that displays the Bharat QR logo, authenticate with OTP and make the payment.

A contactless payment, made possible by SBI Card, ensures that a transaction is instant, convenient and most importantly, does not involve touching any surfaces. One can simply tap to make a contactless payment, use the SBI Card Pay feature on their android phone or simply Scan to Pay. Customers can also be secure in the knowledge that every transaction is encrypted to keep card information safe, while being authenticated for successful payment.

SBI Card is the second-largest credit card issuer in India, with over 11 million customers. SBI Card offers an extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients, which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel and fuel, shopping, banking partnership cards and corporate cards.

The above article is sponsored by SBI Cards.