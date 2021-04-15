Lua PDF is a free solution for office productivity

It’s very easy to use and share PDF files regardless of the device or operating system you’re using, and there’s not even a risk for the content to become altered.

There are many things that you usually need to do at the computer from your office when it comes to document files. You may write them in a certain format, but you’ll discover that some people you’re working with refuse that format, you may need to do some fast transcribing from an image, and many more.

There are a lot of programs out there ready to help you, but why spend a few bucks when you can get one for free? Of course, a lot of people say that free software lacks quality, but there are always exceptions to the rule. Introducing GetLua.com

The online Lua app that you can find while accessing getlua.com from your browser is the software in question, and there are plenty of strong reasons why you shouldn’t miss it: it’s extremely fast, powerful, it offers a ton of options to use for your PDF files, and it’s free of charge! Furthermore, the developers promise to delete any uploaded files within five minutes, meaning that you won’t have to worry about any data theft.

Pretty much any browser can run the Lua PDF converter, as the app involves no installation and signing up processes. Without disrespect for the legendary but obsolete Internet Explorer, we’re pretty sure that even that browser can run the app. Furthermore, any computer or smartphone operating system can run the Lua app, whether we’re talking about Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, etc. Once you have an internet connection and a browser, the rest is up to Lua!

Convert to and from PDF on the cloud

By using the Lua app, you can compress, Merge PDF, and even convert PDF files into other formats such as Word DOC, Excel, JPG, PNG, PPT, and HTML. Converting files of other formats such as Word to PDF also won’t represent a problem for Lua, which is a very handy operation considering how powerful the PDF format is. Due to the fact that it’s extremely efficient, the PDF format has been widely accepted around the world.

All the main options of the Lua app are clearly exposed on its user-friendly interface, and there’s no way you’ll miss them as soon as you access getlua.com. Regardless of the option you choose (PDF conversion, compression, or merging), the rest of the process is pretty much the same:

Open getlua.com in your browser. Select the option you want (convert, merge, compress, etc.). Drag and drop the file you need to modify from your device. Hit the big blue button you see. Wait a while for the app to perform the desired action (it usually takes only a few seconds). Enjoy the results!

We just have to emphasize that the Lua web app doesn’t even require the user to install any software on his device. This is an incredibly beneficial aspect of the app and one that will increase confidence from the public, as we have to admit that everyone is a bit skeptical when it comes to installing software on their devices.

The Lua app works great as a solution in the office to increase productivity, and we would be delighted to know about your own experiences with the software. We’re glad fully reading every comment because everyone’s opinion matters to us!

