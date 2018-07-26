Lead to loyalty: How software suites can create seamless customer journey

Here is how the right software can help you create a seamless journey for your customers:

When it comes to retaining customers, the key is ensuring a good experience at every step of the way. This means that all your teams—from marketing and sales to customer support—need to work in tandem with information flowing freely through the shared systems they use.

Here is how the right software can help you create a seamless journey for your customers:

1. Finding leads: To find leads, ensure that your website is discovered by those who need your services. Your website must be optimized for organic search populated with strong content and compelling design, and be easy to navigate. Once you have built your website, optimize it with an A/B testing tool. Follow your visitors as they move through your website to find out what is working for them and what is not. Having a live-chat application will allow you to interact with your visitors while they are on your website, so you can help them find what they need, and perhaps offer them a discount to encourage them to buy. Have a form where your website visitors can leave their information, and subscribe to your newsletters. Also, invest in AdWords, promote social media posts and digital campaigns to reach a wider audience.

2. Closing deals: The leads from all these channels must be stored in your CRM, where a sales rep can take over and follow up. If the lead has interacted with your sales team through live chat or on social media, that information should be available to any future sales reps who get involved, so that they can engage better and close the deal faster.

3. Stay in touch: Do not abandon your customers as soon as the deal is through. Follow up with them via survey to get their feedback. Ask them to spread the word on social media. If they have any complaints, the customer support team must have a complete history of their relationship with your company, including how they came in as a lead, the interactions they have had, the items they have purchased, and so on. Armed with that context, your support team will be able to resolve the issue a lot more efficiently.

4. Build loyalty: Keep your customers up-to-date on the latest arrivals to your store using email campaigns, and regularly engage with them through your social media channels. Involve them in competitions and reward their brand loyalty with discount codes and give-aways.

To do all this, you need a comprehensive, integrated software suite that can serve all your departments. While multiple vendors provide tools for one area of your business, only a few offer multiple well-integrated products.

Zoho One is made up of 40+ products that not only cover your customer-facing teams but also help businesses with finance management, human resource management and internal collaboration.

Businesses can create a website using Zoho Site, use PageSense to optimize the website and then monitor and engage with visitors using Zoho SalesIQ. All the information collected by those apps flows seamlessly into Zoho CRM where the sales team can take over. For getting feedback, use Zoho Survey. Zoho Social manages all your social media needs, while Zoho Campaigns allows you to send email campaigns. The customer support team can use Zoho Desk, which integrates with Zoho CRM and other tools, to quickly and efficiently resolve problems. All this, and more is available at an incredible price of ?1,000 per person, per month. Go, give it a try.