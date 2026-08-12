Applications are closing now for Batch 10 of the Advanced Programme in Electric Vehicle Technology, offered by the Continuing Education Programme, IIT Delhi. The six-month live online programme is designed for graduates and working professionals seeking to build knowledge across batteries, electric drivetrains, power electronics, battery management systems and EV charging infrastructure.
The electric vehicle sector is entering a period of rapid growth. According to Grand View Research, India’s EV market was valued at USD 8.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.7% between 2025 and 2030. The global EV battery market is also projected to grow from USD 61.31 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 198.86 billion by 2030. This growth is increasing the need for professionals who understand not only electric vehicles but also the technologies that power them, including batteries, power electronics, charging systems and electric drivetrains.
Why Apply for This Programme?
The programme offers participants a structured understanding of the complete EV ecosystem, from individual battery cells to full battery packs and charging infrastructure. It can help engineering and management professionals strengthen their technical understanding and prepare for changing requirements across the automotive, mobility, energy and manufacturing sectors.
Participants will learn about:
- Electric vehicle architecture, drivetrains and drive cycles
- Batteries, fuel cells and supercapacitors
- Battery characteristics, safety, testing and fault diagnosis
- Cell manufacturing and battery-pack design
- Battery sizing, balancing and thermal management
- Power electronics, converters, inverters and traction motors
- Battery management systems and powertrain architecture
- EV charging levels, standards and techniques
- Indian EV policies and total cost of ownership
The learning experience will include live sessions by IIT Delhi faculty, industry-relevant project work, peer learning, hands-on exercises, assessments and continuous evaluation.
Who Should Apply?
The programme is suitable for fresh graduates aspiring to enter the electric vehicle sector; R&D professionals working in energy storage and power electronics; professionals from the automotive, electrical, mechanical and manufacturing sectors; individuals working in production, quality control, sales and technical support; mid- and senior-level professionals seeking to update their EV knowledge; and managers and decision-makers looking to understand the opportunities and limitations of emerging EV technologies.
Programme Highlights
- Programme: Advanced Programme in Electric Vehicle Technology, Batch 10
- Offered by: Continuing Education Programme, IIT Delhi
- Organising department: Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi
- Service provider: Jaro Education
- Duration: Six months
- Total learning: 72+ hours
- Delivery: Live online
- Session schedule: Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Programme commencement: 23 August 2026
- Selection: Screening and Selection by the Programme Coordinator, IIT Delhi.
- Admission: First-come, first-served basis for eligible applicants
- Certification: E-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi, subject to meeting the prescribed attendance and evaluation criteria
Programme Fee
- Application fee: INR 1,000 plus GST
- Total programme fee: INR 1,25,000 plus GST, excluding the application fee
- Payment option: Two instalments of INR 62,500 plus GST each
- Easy EMI options: Available
With applications closing now and limited seats available, eligible candidates are encouraged to apply now to secure their place in the upcoming batch and build relevant capabilities for the future of electric mobility.
“This article has been produced on behalf of CEP, IIT Delhi by the empanelled service provider, JARO Education.”