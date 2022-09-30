Key Terminologies To Know While Buying Term Insurance

You must have heard of term insurance, the most basic form of life insurance coverage. Term insurance is a must-have for any financial portfolio. It provides life cover to the policyholder, ensuring a death benefit or lump sum payment for their family in the unfortunate event of their demise within the policy tenure. Additionally, term insurance policies are eligible for tax benefits under Section 80C (where you can get deductions up to Rs. 1,50,000). You can pay monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or yearly premiums.

However, prior to purchasing a term insurance plan, you should know some significant terminologies. These will help you grasp the key aspects of these plans, enabling a better understanding of the policy agreement/contract with the insurer as well. Once you understand these terminologies, you can use a term insurance premium calculator to determine the premium amount payable at your end.

Here is a glossary of the most commonly used terms to help you out.

Key terminologies that you should know

Here are some crucial terminologies linked to term insurance that you should know more about:

Nominee – This means the person to whom the insurance company will pay out the death benefits of the term insurance policy in case of the policyholder’s unfortunate demise. The nominee is the person who is legally guaranteed to receive the death benefit amount in such a scenario.

This means the person to whom the insurance company will pay out the death benefits of the term insurance policy in case of the policyholder’s unfortunate demise. The nominee is the person who is legally guaranteed to receive the death benefit amount in such a scenario. Claim – This refers to the formal application made by the nominees/family members of the person insured to the insurance company pertaining to the release of the death benefit or other dues per the policy’s terms and conditions. Claims are raised after the occurrence of any incident (covered by the policy) with the insured. In the case of term insurance plans, claims are usually submitted after the insured person’s death.

This refers to the formal application made by the nominees/family members of the person insured to the insurance company pertaining to the release of the death benefit or other dues per the policy’s terms and conditions. Claims are raised after the occurrence of any incident (covered by the policy) with the insured. In the case of term insurance plans, claims are usually submitted after the insured person’s death. Date Of Commencement – This is the date upon which the policyholder’s insurance plan will become active. It is the specific date from which the person insured gets available life insurance coverage from the insurance company. This is an important term that you should remember.

This is the date upon which the policyholder’s insurance plan will become active. It is the specific date from which the person insured gets available life insurance coverage from the insurance company. This is an important term that you should remember. Free Look Period – This means a tenure of around 15-30 days when the customer has the legal right to return their insurance policy to the insurance company in case they are not happy with the policy’s terms and conditions or due to some other reason. The insurance provider will then cancel the policy. At the same time, the premium amount paid (deducting any charges incurred by the insurance company, like stamp duty or medical check-ups) will be returned to the customer. Other deductions will also include the risk premium applicable proportionately for the period when the person was under coverage.

This means a tenure of around 15-30 days when the customer has the legal right to return their insurance policy to the insurance company in case they are not happy with the policy’s terms and conditions or due to some other reason. The insurance provider will then cancel the policy. At the same time, the premium amount paid (deducting any charges incurred by the insurance company, like stamp duty or medical check-ups) will be returned to the customer. Other deductions will also include the risk premium applicable proportionately for the period when the person was under coverage. Grace Period – This is the duration when the customer can make the payment of any term insurance premium that has been missed or has been delayed. This is usually 15 days for monthly premium policies, while it is around 30 days for plans with other premium payment frequencies. If the premium is not paid up within this grace period, then the policy will cease to be valid, i.e., it will lapse. The benefits of the same will be lost as a result.

This is the duration when the customer can make the payment of any term insurance premium that has been missed or has been delayed. This is usually 15 days for monthly premium policies, while it is around 30 days for plans with other premium payment frequencies. If the premium is not paid up within this grace period, then the policy will cease to be valid, i.e., it will lapse. The benefits of the same will be lost as a result. Insured – The person whose life is covered by the policy is known as the insured.

The person whose life is covered by the policy is known as the insured. Term Insurance Premium – This is the amount you pay the insurance company to get life cover. The premium paying frequency can be monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or even annually, as per the policyholder’s convenience.

This is the amount you pay the insurance company to get life cover. The premium paying frequency can be monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or even annually, as per the policyholder’s convenience. Policy Term – This refers to the duration or tenure for which the insurance policy will stay valid/active. This is chosen by the customer and extends from the commencement date till the expiry date.

This refers to the duration or tenure for which the insurance policy will stay valid/active. This is chosen by the customer and extends from the commencement date till the expiry date. Premium Paying Term- This is the tenure throughout which the premiums will be due as per the term insurance policy. Premiums are mostly due throughout the tenure of the insurance policy itself, meaning that this term is the same as the policy term. Yet, for specific types of plans like limited premium paying term policies, the term for paying premiums is smaller than the policy tenure.

This is the tenure throughout which the premiums will be due as per the policy. Premiums are mostly due throughout the tenure of the insurance policy itself, meaning that this term is the same as the policy term. Yet, for specific types of plans like limited premium paying term policies, the term for paying premiums is smaller than the policy tenure. Term Insurance Riders – These are the extra benefits you can buy for your term insurance policy. They apply over and above your basic term insurance benefits. Coverage options include accidental death or disability, critical illnesses, and more. You can get financial coverage if death arises from an accident or even for any temporary or permanent disability caused by an accident. Critical illness coverage ensures financial coverage for being diagnosed with a critical or life-threatening illness. This will cover any loss of income due to the same in this period. The list of riders offered with a term plan varies from one insurer to the other.

These are the extra benefits you can buy for your term insurance policy. They apply over and above your basic term insurance benefits. Coverage options include accidental death or disability, critical illnesses, and more. You can get financial coverage if death arises from an accident or even for any temporary or permanent disability caused by an accident. Critical illness coverage ensures financial coverage for being diagnosed with a critical or life-threatening illness. This will cover any loss of income due to the same in this period. The list of riders offered with a term plan varies from one insurer to the other. Sum Assured – This is the amount assured to the policyholder’s nominee in case of their death within the policy tenure.

This is the amount assured to the policyholder’s nominee in case of their death within the policy tenure. Joint Term Life Insurance – This policy ensures protection for two people. It is usually helpful for spouses who want a single policy to insure both their lives together.

As you can see, term insurance plans come with many associated terminologies. You should keep these definitions in mind since they will help you better understand your policy and make wiser decisions.