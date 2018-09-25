Is the Honor 9N the best budget phone in the market today?

The Honor 9N sports a 2.5D glass body covering the 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 notched screen and the vibrant glossy back.

There was a time when buying a ‘budget’ smartphone meant compromising on a host of features. Mobile manufacturers used to skimp on sensors, features, and most importantly, the build quality of the device. These norms, thankfully, have changed with time. Owing to players like Huawei and its sub-brand Honor, affording flagship like design is easier than ever. If two years ago, someone said that you could get a dual camera smartphone with blazing fast performance and a stellar design for as little as ?11,999, it would’ve seemed unrealistic at best. But launched in June 2018, the Honor 9N gives you just that, and then some.

The Honor 9N has a lot going for it that makes it the best smartphone in the budget segment. Let’s talk about the internals. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Kirin 659 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB storage. This, coupled with the intuitive EMUI 8.0 OS makes up for a lag-free experience even after long hours of usage. There are several AI features present as well, to make the experience smoother.

Coming to the cameras, the Honor 9N has a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of 13MP+2MP shooters. The PDAF and the portrait mode help in clicking stunning photos with professional level bokeh effect. For selfies, there is a 16MP iso-enhanced front camera with 3D beautification and ‘4 in 1 Light Fusion’ technology to help you take clear photos with incredible detail even in low light. There is also an AR lens option through which you can instantly change the background of your images. The camera’s Pro mode lets you tweak settings like ISO, exposure, and focus. Other modes available include a pro video mode, night shot, time-lapse, filters, watermark, light painting, panorama and more.

The Honor 9N sports a 2.5D glass body covering the 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 notched screen and the vibrant glossy back. The phone looks premium, owing to its thin bezels (79% screen to body ratio), compact size, and a 12-layer mirrored rear design with a Nano-scale optical coating. It has a fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock sensor. If you are a frequent bike rider, the phone has an inbuilt ‘Ride Mode’ that helps you manage your calls and messages and make your journey safe.

The phone has a party mode, with which you can play a song on one phone and connect it to maximum 6 devices to play in-sync music. Which means, 7 phones playing the same track at the same time! Backed by a 3000mAh battery that should last a full day on moderate to heavy use, the Honor 9N is a complete package that you get practically at a bargain. No other device has these many USPs and such a compact design. With a starting price of 11,999, this smartphone is the best sub-15K device out there.

The smartphone is available exclusively on Flipkart in four unique colors namely the sapphire blue, midnight black, robin egg blue and Lavender purple.

(This article is sponsored by Honor)