Is a ‘data gap’ keeping you from your career goal as CFO? Here’s what may help

We live in a world where knowledge is power and the goalposts are constantly shifting as the workplace evolves. This means that even though you may currently be a CFOs and possess decades worth of experience, it pays to be in touch with current market trends.

One way to stay updated and give one’s financial leadership career the boost it needs is by enrolling for IIM Calcutta’s Chief Financial Officer Programme. It becomes all the more critical, given the “data gap”, which an astonishing 49 percent of CFOs have admitted to be facing, as per Fortune, reflecting the need to upskill. In fact, only 43 percent of CFOs have used advanced financial modelling in the past two years to identify future risks and opportunities, states a 2021 report by Accenture.

Moreover, post-pandemic, IT spending is set to surge 6.2 percent worldwide to $3.92 trillion as CFOs speed up their so far on-hold plans for digital transformation, according to a 2021 report by Gartner. A real-time financial model, which makes use of AI, machine learning algorithms and real-time, diverse data sets will be critical to enabling better business decisions, a fact that is endorsed by 68 percent CFOs, according to a 2020 Accenture report. It’s no wonder that, in a 2021 survey by Deloitte, 81 percent of CFOs indicated they will prioritise digitalisation when strategising for the next year.

Whether one is settled into the role of a CFO or aspiring to be one, upskilling will empower senior leaders across industries, whether it is Manufacturing, IT/ Services, Banking and Finance. IIMC’s CFO Programme, a new age transformative course, is especially apt for CAs or qualified professionals holding a CFA/CS/CIMA/CMA, an MBA or Masters in Financial Management as they learn from the best and emerge as true leaders.

IIMC’s CFO Programme prepares CFOs and financial leaders to lead substantive change for their companies through new-age areas like design thinking and digital transformation, as it gears them to take on the mantle of “the future CEO”. The course will also take them through essentials such as Portfolio Management – Real and Financial Assets; Value Creation and Corporate Strategy; Data-driven Decision-making and Corporate Governance.

It will also equip one with skills to lead firms through growth and globalisation by tackling issues and building alliances, alongside transforming digital finance to gain insights, boost productivity, and spot trends, while maximising value by knowing and influencing key business drivers and mitigating risks by skillfully navigating capital markets. The hands-on IIMC’s CFO Programme is delivered through a mix of online and face-to-face sessions, adopting diverse learning tools, such as case discussions, hands-on exercises, simulations, role-plays, and lectures.

CFOs today need to be technologically savvy and understand the role of machine learning, predictive analytics when it comes to budgeting or forecasting. Digital transformation of a company is a constant work in progress and it is important for CFOs to be data ready so that they can lead the change.

IIMC’s CFO Programme is the companion one needs for the ride to the top of the career ladder as one learns to successfully navigate financial strategies and augment business value. This includes exposure to areas like Financial Management, data driven decision-making, strategic leadership, capital markets, digital finance and digital transformation, to upskill their financial decision-making capabilities.

Undoubtedly, to be an effective CFO, upskilling is essential as one looks forward to playing a more impactful role within an organisation or leading its financial and digital transformation. Pursuing a course from a reputed B-school also offers a host of networking opportunities, besides adding a sheen to your LinkedIN profile. So, are you ready to take on the world? If not, you know where to start.