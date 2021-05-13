Invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD to achieve your financial goals

Want a secure future for yourself & your loved ones? Grow your savings the right way with an FD – here’s how

Investing your hard-earned savings is a crucial step towards wealth creation for attaining financial goals. When investing, you must tailor your investments to your goals, instead of letting bulk investments run for years without having a goal in mind. And it is also important to choose the right investment instrument, so you can attain your financial goals, as per your risk appetite, return expectations and liquidity requirements.

Choosing the right investment avenue can be tricky, especially with increasing market volatilities and a low interest rate regime prevalent across most savings products. But, if you’re seeking a blend of safety and attractive returns, consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, to attain your financial goals.

Read on to know why Bajaj Finance online FD can be a smart choice for attaining your financial goals.

Grow your savings at attractive FD rates

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD rates along with the option to get periodic payouts. The FD interest rates calculator, on the Bajaj Finserv website is designed to provide you with accurate maturity details, which are applicable to the specific combinations of tenor, amount, and FD type.

Consider that you have invested Rs. 10,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance online FD scheme. Based on your goals and their respective timeline you can get an idea on how different tenors affect interest gains and returns in the table given below.

Thus, you can look at attractive FD rates, applicable to different tenors. You can choose the tenors, as per your financial goals and liquidity needs. With the assurance of guaranteed returns on your deposit, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to grow their savings easily.

Invest from the comfort of your home

By investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, skip lengthy queues and arduous documentation and get started on your investment journey within minutes. Benefit from a contactless online process and an easy online verification process from the comfort of your home.

Fund recurring expenses with periodic payouts

If your financial goal is to generate periodic income from your savings, consider choosing payouts at periodic intervals. With this FD, you get the flexibility of earning monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest payouts. This provision is particularly beneficial to senior citizens and those looking for a monthly income from their savings.

You can also use the FD interest rates calculator, which is available on the Bajaj Finserv website for planning your investments, ahead of time.

Multiply your savings on a monthly basis

For individuals looking to raise a lumpsum amount with small monthly contributions, Bajaj Finance offers the option to grow savings on a monthly basis with the Systematic Deposit Plan. This is an industry-first monthly savings plan that allows you to increase your savings in a staggered manner with deposits as low as Rs. 5000 per month.

You can choose to get all your returns on a monthly basis or choose to receive all your returns on a single day. This way, you can raise a lumpsum amount with small monthly contributions and fund a long-term goal that necessitates raising a surplus amount. Given the current inflation rates and market risks, it is important to ensure that your chosen investment instrument offers highest safety of your deposit. When investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, you get the assurance of guaranteed returns as this FD carries the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA.

Thus, you can easily attain your financial goals by investing in this FD and make your savings grow, with no effect of market fluctuations. You can also choose to renew your deposit, if you’re looking to fund long-term goals, and also benefit from an additional 0.10% rate benefit.

The above article is sponsored by Bajaj Finance online FD