International Travel Has Changed; So Have These 5 Things

In an era marked by expanding global horizons, affluent Indians are embarking on overseas adventures more than ever before. With a growing desire to explore new cultures, experience luxurious getaways, and create unforgettable memories, Indian travellers are seeking exceptional experiences in destinations such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. For these discerning globetrotters, ensuring the utmost enjoyment and convenience for themselves and their families is paramount.

Whether you’re planning a grand shopping spree on London’s Bond Street, immersing yourself in the vibrant streets of New York City, or indulging in the opulence of Dubai’s iconic skyline, your journey should be nothing short of extraordinary. To help you make the most of your international travel experience, we have compiled a collection of invaluable tips that will prove indispensable when navigating the cultural nuances, luxurious offerings, and unique challenges these destinations present.

Going from being tourists to travellers

Instead of solely focusing on iconic landmarks, travellers today seek unique and immersive experiences that allow them to connect with the local culture and traditions. But thorough research is essential to identify activities that align with your interests, such as local workshops, culinary tours, or adventure sports. However, to truly unlock the hidden gems and gain authentic insights, enlisting the expertise of local guides or experts is invaluable. These knowledgeable insiders can provide personalized recommendations, tailor-made itineraries, and exclusive access to off-the-beaten-path attractions. By planning ahead and engaging local experts, you can not only curate extraordinary journeys for yourself and your family that go beyond the surface, but also create cherished memories that immerse in the destination’s vibrant spirit.

Staying connected no matter where you go

In the past, internet was not the affordable and indispensable tool it is today.

Fortunately, times have changed for the better, as exceptional mobile network services now keep travellers connected and allow them to share their experiences effortlessly. Improved connectivity means you can plan the next stages of your adventure on the go.

Airtel offers affordable connectivity through international roaming plans, which gives you roaming abroad at just Rs. 133 a day, making it a perfect choice to consider. With international roaming packs catering to diverse needs, Airtel ensures significant savings, making it a preferred choice for savvy travellers.

The benefits are quite a few too, starting with the fact that you keep your existing number active, so you’re always reachable. Travellers also reported that when using a local SIM purchased abroad, they were bombarded with calls and messages from sales services in the local language. It also made it difficult for them to make online transactions since their bank OTPs were being shared on their India mobile number. Besides, local SIMs may not always be reliable, can be expensive, and may require you to provide documents such as passport, identity details which can be unsafe while sharing with an unknown foreign entity. There’s also the fact that using public Wi-Fi is never a good idea either because the network is patchy and unreliable.



Understanding the tipping culture

To avoid any embarrassment or hiccups on your trip, you should familiarise yourself with the country’s tipping culture. Tipping customs vary in the UK, US, and UAE. In the UK, tipping is appreciated but not mandatory, with 10-15% gratuity for good restaurant service. The US has an integral tipping culture, with 15-20% customary for restaurant bills, as well as tipping taxi drivers, hotel staff, and more. In the UAE, tipping is less prevalent, but 10-15% is customary if a service charge isn’t included. Tipping hotel staff, taxis, and bellhops is appreciated. It’s important to check bills for service charges and carry small bills in the US. In the UAE, tipping in local currency or small US dollar denominations is advisable.

Using technology to your advantage

Recently, Heathrow Airport experienced significant disruptions due to a surge in international travellers. Similarly, ground workers and airport staff worldwide have gone on strike to demand improved working conditions. As a result, misplaced bags have become a common occurrence, causing distress for travellers hoping for a memorable holiday. To avoid such unpleasant situations, incorporating technology into your travel plans can ensure a smooth and hassle-free vacation for you and your family.

Consider attaching an airtag to your clothing when packing your suitcase, enabling you to always track your luggage’s whereabouts. Additionally, utilise RFID-equipped wallets and backpacks with anti-theft features, offering added security while exploring foreign lands. Similarly, there are apps like Kayak, Lola, Sky guru that can also help you travel better.

As you embark on your next international escapade, remember that meticulous planning, a willingness to embrace new experiences, using technology, and a spirit of curiosity will pave the way for extraordinary travel adventures. And don’t forget to get on board with an international roaming pack from Airtel before you begin your travels, to stay connected and share your experiences whenever you want to.