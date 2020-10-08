International Investing: Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund– An opportunity to access global companies

In order to keep one’s investments immune to the vagaries of one economy, it is always better to diversify across economies.

As an investor, many of us might have thought of investing in an international company whose product or brand is available in the Indian markets. And, given an opportunity to invest in the growth story of some of the global companies, most investors may jump on to it. Diversifying across international economies, after all, has its own long-term advantages for the investor.

Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund (FoF), a recently launched MF scheme from Axis AMC, offers access to global companies via Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha. A Fund of Fund (FoF) is typically an open-ended fund which invests predominantly in another mutual fund scheme. In the case of Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund, the underlying scheme is the Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha. In simple terms, as an Indian investor, one invests in Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund which in turn invests in the Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha.

One distinct advantage of accessing global funds is diversification which brings in the stability to one’s investment portfolio. Global economies work in varying micro and macro environment and are subject to different business cycles. In order to keep one’s investments immune to the vagaries of one economy, it is always better to diversify across economies.

Unlike a structure which is country-specific, Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha follows a global strategy that allows it to switch seamlessly across countries and opportunities with an endeavor to benefit from the changing global dynamics. That makes it not just well-diversified across geographies but also allows it to capture the upside in the economy at the right time.

While India continues to provide several opportunities to investors, any investment into foreign stocks should be seen only as a tool for diversification. To enable your portfolio to continue delivering risk-adjusted returns over the long term, international investing brings in the right combination into the fold.

The bottom line for the Indian investors is that while one uses the international brands, one can also participate in their earnings too.

