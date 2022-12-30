International accelerator program Sber500 open for Tech Startups applications

Sber invites Tech startups to take part in an international accelerator program Sber500 designed to support technology entrepreneurs from around the world.

In 2021 Russian venture market exceeded a record $3 billion. Sber is actively extending its reach in the global technology and innovation space through the education of aspiring entrepreneurs and offering support to operating technology businesses. One of the flagship projects is Sber500, an international accelerator program that was launched in 2018. The short-term program enables startups to speed up their business by working with international Venture Capital Market players.

The new batch of Sber500 is part of Sber’s efforts to foster innovation and support the growth of new technologies. Sber will provide participating startup companies with access to a range of resources and support, including funding, mentorship and gateway to a global network of experts. This year, the program is focused on products from the following technology fields: Advertising and Marketing (AdTech & MarTech), Geo-targeting and Mapping, Logistics, Machine Vision, MedTech, Web 3.0, Cybersecurity, ESG, etc. At the same time, products with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse and DeFi solutions will get an additional mentorship support and the chance to integrate their solutions into Sber products.

Who can apply

Tech entrepreneurs from around the world, including those from India are encouraged to apply for the program. Applicants are required to have an MVP (minimum viable product), a team and first sales. Registration for the program is open until 14 February 2023.

Chosen participants will get a chance to have support from international experts who will conduct business diagnostic, give personalized acceleration recommendations, and share insights on successful business development. In spring 2023, Sber will hold a showcase day (Demo Day) in which startup companies are invited to pitch their products to investors and companies. Finalists will get a chance to obtain investment offers and to pilot their solutions at Sber or partner largest corporations with future long-term contracts in view.

The Sber advantage

The previous editions of the program have helped over 500 technology entrepreneurs from more than 20 countries around the world with a success rate of over 90% in terms of companies that have received funding or entered into partnership as a result of participating in the program. Sber500 Alumni made 50+ investment deals worth $40 million and concluded 2,000+ commercial contracts according to the bank. The new wave of Sber500 is expected to provide even more support to those seeking to bring new technologies to market.Sber is one of the largest technological companies in Russia. The Sber500 accelerator program is one of the many ways that Sber is working to support innovation and the growth of new technologies.