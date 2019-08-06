InstantBollywood’s Founder Simi Deol shares her success story

Today InstantBollywood Network with 20+ Million followers is the most followed and most popular channel on Instagram.

Simi Deol is a new age entrepreneur and like many others of her generation is programmed to think social media first. That’s the approach she took when she founded the hugely successful, worlds largest Bollywood based Instagram channel InstantBollywood. She laid the foundation for the brand in 2012 after she moved to India from the United States. Instagram had a minor user base in India at the time and people were still using other social media platforms.

Having dabbled in some other ecommerce ventures prior to starting InstantBollywood, Simi knew that it was only a matter of time when Instagram would take off in India as well. Using this first comer advantage to its full potential Simi started building InstantBollywood. She recalls the initial years when she was working day and night solo. Progress was slow at first and followers didn’t come easily because not too many people were using Instagram.

However, Simi kept at it despite an unsure future of this channel that she was building. Simi says that it was difficult because having to devote the major waking hours to something that wouldn’t know for sure would succeed can be very challenging. Luckily for her, her husband and family offered their unrelenting support which made things a lot easier.

Today InstantBollywood Network with 20+ Million followers is the most followed and most popular channel on Instagram both amongst the audience as well as celebs themselves. One of the things that the team has been instructed to pay special attention to is to not propagate any kind of rumors, hate speech, negativity or any other kind of demeaning or hurtful commentary. The channel prides itself on being able to thrive and be successful without having to engage in nefarious tactics like using fake rumors to further itself.

With their small team of 12 people, InstantBollywood manages its daily operations from Mumbai itself. Amazon, Reliance, Book My Show, TikTok, LG, Viacom, Pepsi, Koovs, Pepsi, are just come of the brands that partner with InstantBollywood. Production companies, celebrities, designers, brands, and people looking to break out in the industry all look to be featured on the most happening Instagram page InstantBollywood.

With some fun and interesting things planned in the future, InstantBollywood is slowly transforming itself into the complete provider of end to end advertising and promotion needs on social media.