India becomes a key region for Moscow’s exporters

In 2021, the volume of trade turnover between India and Moscow amounted to 231 billion Indian rupees.

The Russian capital is the largest exporter of goods and services among other regions of the Russian Federation. India occupies a special place in the geography of products exported from Moscow.

Moscow is actively developing trade and economic relations with the Indian region and offers new technological solutions for foreign buyers. Thus, the volume of exports of finished products from Moscow to India increased by 45% in 2021 and exceeded 69.9 billion rupees.

Moscow products in India

India is supplied with a wide range of manufacturing products from Moscow. The country`s most demand showed positions from the sectors of “Electronics and Electrical Engineering” (growth by 2.3 times), “Medicine and Pharmaceuticals” (growth by 16 times), “Machinery and Equipment” (+50%).

If we talk about particular companies, the Moscow-based manufacturers of medical simulators – Geotar, of children’s clothing – Choupette, as well as the developers of the gift cards system Giftery.ru and the manufacturers of cosmetic products – Geltek-Medica, have entered the Indian market.

Above this, India is working with Moscow equipment manufacturers and IT companies. Among them are the developers of platforms for identification and verification – MSK Mobile. Besides, lighting products from Varton and 3D scanners for shoes selection from Try.Fit are purchased in India. In 2021, the export of goods from the Electronics and Electrical Engineering industry from the capital of Russia to India reached about 11.4 billion rupees.

Other companies are also interested in entering the Indian markets. For example, the company named Evromaket exports furniture racks and commercial equipment to the country, and Orso Chemicals supplies paints and varnishes.

Strengthening ties between Moscow and India

Many of the mentioned companies managed to enter the market of India and find clients thanks to the support of the Moscow Government, in particular, of the Moscow Export Center – an official structure designed to ensure the development of trade and economic relations with foreign partners. In order to support foreign economic activity, the MEC implements a wide range of projects.

Just to mention that the Moscow Export Center organized a number of business missions in the region. In 2019, a delegation of entrepreneurs from Moscow held negotiations in Delhi, and in 2022 business meetings were held in the format of reverse meetings at venues in the Russian capital. In total, the MEC supported about 30 enterprises from various industries within the framework of these business missions.

This year, the Moscow Export Center for the first time opened a joint stand “Made in Moscow” in the largest film market in South Asia – Film Bazaar in Goa, which was shared by 14 film and animation studios of the city, as well as companies that distribute and localize content. As a result, several filmmakers have signed partnership agreements with Indian companies.

In addition,a lot of Moscow companies will be implemented on the largest Indian marketplace Flipkart soon. For example, manufacturers of odor neutralizers and printing products became interested in entering the Indian markets through this platform.

The MEC supports not only domestic business, but also responds to requests from foreign buyers who are ready to work with Moscow enterprises.

«Indian companies interested in the products and services of Moscow suppliers can contact the Moscow Export Center, which is open to direct interaction with foreign partners and has a wide pool of exporters in 12 industries – from the food industry and textiles to high-tech products. MEC selects the most suitable offers in the market free of charge and provides complete and up-to-date information about companies from the capital of Russia», – said Vitaly Stepanov, head of the Moscow Export Center.

Next year, cooperation between Moscow and India will continue: the Moscow Export Center is already working on joint projects, negotiations and events aimed at increasing trade turnover between the countries.

For more details, please see Export Catalogue MADE IN MOSCOW