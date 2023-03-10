Increasing incidence of heart issues among people under 40: Need of a comprehensive health cover

Gone are the days when heart attack was primarily tagged as a problem being faced by older adults only. It was rare that a young person around in his 40s could have cardiac arrest. Lo and behold the scene has now changed: as per media report, one in five heart attack patients are seen younger than 40 years of age.

After the Covid catastrophe that posed a menace for the existence of human beings, Indians have become much more conscious about their health. From taking balanced diets to pumping iron roads in Gym and practicing Yoga— they have opted for all possible measures to stay fit and look dashing. However heart disease has spread its tentacles inflicting even on younger individuals in their 30s and 40s. Nevertheless health conscious people generally tend to keep themselves abreast with the latest fitness information, youths encounter heart attacks.

The alarming news of young Indians dying of cardiac arrest has shell-shocked even the medical fraternity. The deaths of young celebrities like – Siddharth Shukla, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar, and RJ Rachana from heart attack, sent shockwaves across the country. People wonder why younger people of India are encountering heart-related ailments.

According to the Indian Heart Association, Indians are prone to heart-related ailments at a much earlier age than other demographic groups. Cardiac arrest generally happens without prior warning. Fifty per cent of all heart attacks are reported in Indian men who are under the age of 50 and twenty-five per cent in the persons below 40.

It seems that a pandemic of heart disease has engulfed Indian youths. As per the report, Indians are genetically predisposed to heart disease at a younger age vis-a-vis the western population. Indians are at a 5-10 fold higher risk of cardiac disease in comparison with Caucasians and 30-40 fold at higher risk if compared with other Asian ethnicities.

Heart attack, which is medically called as myocardial infarction, is a serious and fatal health condition when the flow of blood towards the heart muscles gets cut off owing to blockage, triggered by plaque formation, in coronary arteries. Cardiac disease along with other health complications like diabetes and blood pressure, can lead to myocardial infarction that could cause sudden death of the patients.

The moot point is why are young people in India at the risk of heart attack? According to health experts, there could be several factors that are responsible for putting young people of the country at the risk of cardiac suffering. Poor lifestyle, stress, hypertension, lack of proper sleeping, overweight, early onset of diabetes in youths, sedentary routine life, alcohol-smoking are among others major causes that result in heart attack in youths.

