In your 30s? Here’s why you should start retirement planning now

Are you in your 30s, reaping the benefits of climbing the corporate ladder, but catch yourself wondering what life would be on the other side? It’s not an impossible dream, provided you take action right now to fund your retirement plan.

So, what can you do to create a steady source of income for your post-retirement life? It may sound daunting but by choosing the right pension or retirement plan, you are already well on the way to a joyful second innings. If you’re already someone who puts away a certain amount each month as savings, this habit will help you multiply your money when invested in the right place. If you’re someone who doesn’t have control over their expenses, then a fixed plan will help you get disciplined about your retirement fund.

Start early on your retirement goals

What we’re really saying is that if you’re dreaming of retiring early, perhaps even in your 40s, retirement planning is extremely important, especially in your 30s. In fact, HDFC Life’s Systematic Retirement Pension Plan provides a sizable cushion to support your retirement goals. The plan allows an individual an option to choose a premium payment term of 5 to 15 years and a deferment period up to 15 years.

Your prime earning years are the best period to start investing in your retirement goals, as you have control over your money and what to do with it. The peace of mind that comes from knowing that your sunset years are taken care of is invaluable. A majority of working professionals are consumed with worry over sudden medical and financial expenses that may come up in the future, but with HDFC Life’s Systematic Retirement Pension Plan, you can rest easy knowing all these contingencies are taken care of.

Live life without compromise post-retirement

With working life becoming akin to being constantly on a treadmill as compared to previous generations, several professionals aim to retire early. With increased life expectancy and the desire to live a fulfilling life with no compromise, it makes sense to invest in a reliable plan such as the HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan. This plan offers guaranteed income, benefits of higher annuity and the option to choose the payout frequency, credited directly into your bank account. You can also use the quick and simple HDFC Life calculator to gauge how much you need to save for retirement.

The growth of nuclear families and moving away from the support of extended families as one leaves home to seek better career prospects have only emphasised the need to create individual fallback systems, so that one can live a life of no compromise. HDFC Life’s Systematic Retirement Pension Plan, which offers the flexibility of Life Annuity and Life Annuity with Return of Premiums, can be essential in ensuring stability in the sunset years along with financial independence, with a guaranteed income for life.

Highlights of HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan

The plan gives you the flexibility to choose the premium payment term, deferment period and the annuity payout date. Here are some key features of the HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan:

Guaranteed income for life by paying premium(s) for a limited term.

Option to receive annuity monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly

Option of return of total premiums paid on death.

Guaranteed annuity rate fixed at policy inception, which shall remain the same for the duration of the policy.

If you postpone your investment plans for when you’re further along in your career, you may end up losing out on valuable time. HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan can help you factor in an inflationary cost of living over the years and build a financial cushion for your sunset years, allowing you to meet post-retirement expenses without any worries.

It’s time to get started to make your vision of living life uncompromised a reality even after retirement, whether it is investing in a vacation home, travelling abroad annually with your spouse, supporting children’s dreams of further study, etc. HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan can be your reliable companion in this productive phase of life. So, if you’re impatient to make your golden years a period of joy and productivity, start exploring the HDFC Life Systematic Retirement Plan now!