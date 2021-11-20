IIT Kharagpur launches Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon ’21 in association with redBus: Starting from 21st Nov 2021

This year they are conducting the flagship event, the 'Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon,' starting from 21st November 2021.

The Kharagpur Data Analytics Group is a student-led academic group at IIT Kharagpur with the goal of uniting Data Analytics and Machine Learning enthusiasts under one banner. To accomplish this, they organize several activities including research paper reading sessions, Data Science and Machine Learning workshops, hackathons, and publish blogs in the subjects of Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning, to name a few.

The previous edition of the hackathon had been a resounding success, with over 1200 participants signing up! The event witnessed participants from all across the country, facing intense competition which resulted in some laudable innovative solutions to the given problem statement. The majority of the registrations came from prestigious institutions such as IITs and IIMs. Out of the 230+ teams that competed, 30 teams advanced to the final round.

Mr Anshul Joshi, a Senior Data Scientist from Airtel X Labs, led a short interactive session on the widespread use of Data Science in the business world, which was followed by the Final Round evaluation. IIEST Shibpur emerged at top, followed by BITS Pilani, and then IIT Kharagpur, according to the results. The tournament was sponsored by Bharati Airtel, and the top team received INR 50,000 in prize money!

This year they are conducting the flagship event, the ‘Kharagpur Data Science Hackathon,’ starting from 21st November 2021. College students from all across the country will compete and demonstrate their data and analytics talents. This is a virtual event in which players provide solution to an industrial problem statement in a specific period of time, requiring them to distil their visionary ideas into workable codes. The hackathon for 2021 will be sponsored by redBus, and the prize pool will be a staggering Rs 60,000! Through a real-world problem, the tournament strives to encourage new analytical thinking among participants.

Kharagpur Data Analytics Group proudly presents a webinar on “Use of AI/ML in Solving Business Problems”. They are delighted to have Mr. Rajesh Gaurav, Associate Director, Data Science & Analytics, redBus as our Guest Speaker for the webinar. Mr. Rajesh is an IIT-KGP alumnus (2001 Batch), and an experienced professional in the field of Data Science and Business Analytics. Catch him live on the 21st of November, 2021 at 7 pm! All data aficionados attending the event will highly benefit from his vast experience and knowledge in the industry.

Don’t forget to register for the webinar.

Registration link for webinar: tinyurl.com/xzs8rcn4

Registration link for Kharagpur Data Science

Hackathon: tinyurl.com/kdshreg

Website: https://www.kdagiitkgp.org/