In today’s business environment, understanding financial statements is no longer limited to finance teams or CFOs. As companies face rising investor scrutiny, stricter compliance norms, ESG expectations, and governance pressures, professionals who can interpret financial data and drive transparent decision-making are becoming indispensable across industries.
Recognising this growing need, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), in collaboration with Jaro Education, has announced admissions for Batch 05 of its Executive Education programme in Financial Reporting and Corporate Governance (FRCG-BL05). Applications for the programme will close on June 14, 2026.
Following the successful completion of four batches, the programme continues to attract working professionals and business leaders looking to strengthen their expertise in financial reporting, fraud detection, earnings manipulation, corporate governance, and financial statement analysis.
Designed for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and managers, the four-month blended learning programme focuses on building practical financial and governance capabilities that are increasingly critical for leadership and strategic decision-making roles.
Programme Highlights:
- Batch 05 of the programme is now open for admissions
- Offered by IIM Ahmedabad in collaboration with Jaro Education
- Successful completion of four previous batches
- Duration: 4 months
- Last date to apply: June 14, 2026
- Live online classes every Friday from 6 PM to 9 PM
- Campus immersion at IIM Ahmedabad on:
- June 26–27, 2026
- September 5–6, 2026
- Programme Fee: INR 2,08,000 + GST
- Certificate of Participation from IIM Ahmedabad upon successful completion
- Eligibility: Graduates/postgraduates with minimum 2–3 years of work experience
The curriculum includes Financial Reporting and Analysis, Ratio Analysis, Fraud Detection Models, Corporate Governance Mechanisms, Sustainability, Executive Compensation, and Board Governance.
What makes the programme particularly valuable is its industry-focused learning approach. Participants will learn how to assess organisational financial health, identify governance risks, understand boardroom dynamics, and analyse business performance using real-world financial frameworks and case-based learning.
The programme is chaired by Prof. Neerav Nagar and will be delivered by distinguished IIMA faculty including Prof. Balagopal Gopalakrishnan, Prof. Mehul Raithatha, and Prof. Prashant Das.
For professionals aiming to future-proof their careers in an increasingly compliance-driven and governance-focused business ecosystem, the programme offers a timely opportunity to build high-impact financial and leadership capabilities from one of India’s premier management institutions.