IDFC FIRST WOW! Credit Card Review – Best Credit Cards for Students

Moving away from home for higher studies is a significant milestone in an individual’s life. However, studying is just one part of the deal; they must also manage their finances to pay for daily expenses, rent, and school supplies.

Since it can be challenging to work and study simultaneously, most students rely on their parents’ pocket money to cover their expenses.

A credit card for students can be a great alternative to meet their needs during cash crunches. However, a low or lack of credit score can make it difficult to apply for credit cards in the market.

This is where the IDFC FIRST Bank WOW! Credit Card for students can prove valuable, as it does not require any documentation and can be availed without a credit check.

Why apply for the FIRST WOW! Credit Card for students?

Studies are the top priority for students. They often have difficulty planning their finances efficiently and eventually, experience a cash crunch by the end of the month. In times of urgent financial need, credit cards come in handy, and with a FIRST WOW! Credit Card that offers rewards and discounts from multiple merchants, everything becomes so much easier. There are numerous benefits associated with the FIRST WOW! Credit Card – the following are just a few of them.

FD-backed credit card with up to 100% withdrawal limit

The FIRST WOW! Credit Card by IDFC FIRST Bank is a fixed-deposit-backed secured credit card. Since it is a secured card, the FIRST WOW! Credit Card relieves you of financial burdens with cash withdrawals up to 100% of your FD’s value. One of the best things about this credit card is that you receive up to 45 days of zero-interest credit while earning interest on your fixed deposit at the same time.

No documentation or credit check required

The FIRST WOW! Credit Card addresses the biggest issue students face in getting a credit card. You can apply for this credit card without documentation or credit score verification. All you need is to maintain the threshold amount in your fixed deposit account to qualify for the card.

Lenient eligibility criteria

With no income proof requirements and a minimum age requirement of 18 years and above, the FIRST WOW! Credit Card is easy to obtain.

Help build a credit history

It is crucial to learn about finances along with your studies. Managing a credit card helps you with financial planning. If you repay your outstanding bills on time, you build a good credit score that can help you get higher loans in the future.

What makes the FIRST WOW! Credit Card for students stand out?

FD-secured credit cards are available from several issuers, but the FIRST WOW! Credit Card stands out for the following reasons.

Zero forex markup fees

Foreign exchange fees can be quite high on credit cards, and for students abroad who are already on a budget, these fees can be a major burden. Furthermore, students often need to use their credit cards for overseas purchases, such as travel or books, and these fees can add up quickly. WIth the FIRST WOW! Credit Card, you won’t have to worry about forex charges on international transactions, whether you use your card in India or abroad.

Dining offers

With the FIRST WOW! Credit Card you will save up to 20% at over 1500 restaurants throughout the country. Now you won’t have to worry about going broke on weekends with friends or celebrating birthdays at your favourite restaurants.

Low-interest rates

It can be very expensive to pay credit card bills with high-interest rates, and this is particularly true for students who don’t have their own income. With the FIRST WOW! Credit Card for students, you can enjoy low-interest rates starting at just 9% APR.

Discounts and merchant offers

FIRST WOW! Credit Card holders also get merchant offers and exclusive discounts at over 300 online and offline outlets on garments, electronic gadgets, and personal accessories. It is especially suitable for students staying away from home to save extra money.

As this card is part of the Visa Infinite platform, cardholders also get to enjoy benefits such as global acceptability and 24/7 customer assistance. Here are some on-going offers you won’t want to miss:

Movies and F&B : Get a 50% discount of up to ₹300 on a minimum booking of 2 movie tickets and up to ₹200 off on food combos on Bookmyshow.com

: Get a 50% discount of up to ₹300 on a minimum booking of 2 movie tickets and up to ₹200 off on food combos on Bookmyshow.com Non-movie tickets: Get 50% discount up to ₹500 on a minimum booking of 2 non-movie tickets on Bookmyshow.com. You can use it for booking tickets for shows, events, and plays near you.

This offer is valid until December 31, 2023

Attractive reward points

IDFC FIRST Bank offers up to 4X Reward points on card expenses with the FIRST WOW! Credit Card for students. With this card, 1X = 1 reward point, which you earn on every ₹150 you spend. Students can use the accrued rewards to claim additional discounts or convert them to shopping vouchers on popular brands like Amazon and Flipkart. That’s not all. You can use your points as cash to pay for any online transaction and at some offline merchants too. The best part is that the reward points on these cards never expire.

The FIRST WOW! Credit Card by IDFC FIRST Bank is a great financial tool for students, and also for those studying abroad since they don’t need to pay forex markup fees for international transactions. The FIRST WOW! Credit Card comes with no annual membership or joining fee, saving you more each year. Apply now!