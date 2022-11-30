HSBC – Soulfully Indian, with a global spirit

HSBC is a leading international bank with 150+ years of expertise in growing, managing and preserving wealth. Its unique global footprint and range of expertise ensure that it is well-positioned to help Indians realize their purpose and fulfil their ambitions, in India and overseas.

“The Times They Are A-Changing,” croons Bob Dylan, the legendary American singer, who is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. And though he was speaking of change generically, he might have well been speaking about the fast-evolving world around us.

For every 21st-century Indian with a global mindset – particularly HNIs, be it in India or overseas, who are looking to expand their reach globally, the options today are tantalising. Be it assistance in planning overseas education for kids, international wealth investments, or concierge support anywhere in the world, the global Indians, are spoiled for choices.

Today, with its widest global network, expertise and legacy, HSBC is one of the most preferred global banking partners for any Indian with international aspirations. This, in addition to the seasoned Relationship Management team, best-in-class home loan rates, wealth management expertise and a top-notch credit card with international privileges, makes HSBC fully equipped to cater to the ‘internationalist’ Indians, wherever they are in the world.

With a lens specifically for NRIs and thanks to the network across key countries, HSBC India has a wide bouquet of banking products and services to provide the best banking experiences to NRIs, be it smart money transfers on mobile, real-time and competitive rates or fast transfers. NRIs send remittances in billions to India every year for various purposes – savings, investments, financial help for loved ones, or to build a nest egg. Here comes the facility of one view of all HSBC accounts worldwide through online banking along with real-time transfers between these accounts. Similarly, for a resident HNI, HSBC India is a partner in their journey through different life stages – goal planning, building a corpus for a child’s overseas dreams, expanding the investment profile outside India or simply assistance when travelling outside India. Furthermore, there is a huge expanse of privileges to be explored by HNIs in India including specially curated events, lifestyle offers, special offers on real estate and related services with partners.

If you don’t want to settle for less, say hello to HSBC Premier, the flagship proposition exclusively designed to offer a bespoke banking experience. HSBC Premier allows you to enjoy personalised banking with access to the widest global network and wealth management expertise. From exclusive privileges to getting the best for your family, Premier Account offers seamless international connections, so you can thrive wherever life takes you.

The HSBC Premier Advantage for Global Indians*

Your Premier status is recognized worldwide, with access to Premier banking services in all markets with HSBC presence.

Designed to delight, the HSBC Premier Mastercard © Credit Card suits your needs and ensures a privileged lifestyle.

24×7 Premier Global Concierge services for international and domestic travel, gifting, dining, health & wellness and curated experiences.

Complimentary tax consulting services** with Ernst & Young LLC and a special offer through Indiassetz on real estate and related services.

Comprehensive suite of wealth solutions in India and access to our International Wealth Hubs.

Emergency encashment up to USD 2,000 at any HSBC branch worldwide.

All of this is supported by a seasoned Relationship Manager, a Service Manager, a team of Investment Counsellors and Mortgage Specialists.

Underlining it all is the fact that you get the HSBC Premier status in every country where HSBC offers the Premier privilege. It’s a status that your child and family can also enjoy.

Interested to know more about HSBC Premier Services? Please click here

BOX ITEM 1

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HSBC help with my child’s overseas education?

Overseas education entails managing finances, applying to various schools, as well as being prepared for the uncertainties of staying abroad alone, and the whole process can be very exhausting. This is why HSBC provides you with a comprehensive solution and all the necessary assistance to help you take care of your child’s banking needs. Right from assistance in financial planning for your child’s overseas education to finally settling in their choice of university overseas, we have got you covered with a range of solutions. Students can begin their overseas life in an organised way with an HSBC account. Choose where you are in your overseas education journey and explore the benefits and offers especially curated for your life stage.

How can I start my journey with HSBC India?

You can start your journey with an HSBC Premier account. Your Premier Relationship Manager can also assist you in identifying your banking and financial needs based on your objectives and risk appetite through the Strategic Financial Planning (SFP) tool.

You can stay connected to your accounts and conduct your banking and financial transactions through our mobile banking app. From sending money overseas to managing your investment portfolio, you can access your bank account and digital wealth dashboard at your convenience.



You can explore our wide range of products and services that can meet your diversified needs and interest.

What are the easiest and most convenient ways of transferring money across borders?

Global Money Transfer by HSBC India is a convenient, fast and fee-free^ platform for instant international remittances on mobile. With Global Money Transfers, it is faster and cheaper to send money abroad^^ to family or friends, pay overseas tuition, pay for a foreign property or transfer money to one of your international accounts. Whether you’re a resident or an NRI, you can do it all in just a few taps on your HSBC India app.

You can use HSBC Global Money Transfers to send money abroad from India to over 200+ countries/territories, including Canada, USA, UK, UAE and many more.



What is Global Premier status?



As an HSBC India Premier customer, your status is recognized worldwide, giving you Premier banking services in all markets where you bank with HSBC.

How can I conveniently transfer or use my funds in different accounts across borders?

Enjoy access to your money wherever you go. You can instantly move money between all your HSBC Premier accounts across the world # . Alternatively, transfer funds from your HSBC NRE account within just two working days ## .

You also get a global view of accounts and fee-free funds transfers between your account and other 3rd party accounts via HSBC Global Transfers.

Interested to know more about HSBC Premier Services? Please click here

*T&C apply. For details, please visit https://www.hsbc.co.in/premier/

**A free one-hour complimentary call with EY, who will review your circumstances and help you

understand key tax laws and generic information

^Most HSBC to HSBC transfers are fee-free, but some intermediary banks may charge fees.

^^Subject to LRS regulations

All foreign currency transactions through HSBC India are subject to applicable taxes.

Working days’ refers to days that are bank working days in both countries/regions involved in the transfer.

For persons in India.