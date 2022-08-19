How to Prepay Rs. 50 Lakhs Home Loan of 20 Years in 10 Years?

Home loan prepayment is the facility that lets you clear off the outstanding loan amount before time. Since it allows borrowers to repay early, the interest rate stays operative for a shorter duration, thereby reducing interest outgo.

Here is an example demonstrating how borrowers can curtail their interest outgo on a home loan of Rs. 50 Lakhs. To reduce the tenure and interest outgo, borrowers need to make a systematic prepayment of some additional amount along with their EMI for a home loan of Rs. 50 Lakhs.

What is Systematic Prepayment

Individuals can part-prepay their home loans in two ways. They can pay a lump sum amount and choose to reduce either the tenure or EMI amount. Else, some lending institutions let them prepay in a systematic way, by paying a fixed additional amount every month.

When borrowers pay an additional amount along with their monthly payable, the outstanding principal decreases. It also lets them settle their dues before the pre-determined time. Consequently, the interest rate operates for a shorter duration and on a smaller outstanding principal. This is why with a regular contribution of additional credit towards debt repayment, the interest outgo lessens substantially.

Individuals can properly understand this phenomenon through the below-mentioned example.

Approach to Save Nearly Rs. 31 Lakhs Toward Interest on a Home Loan of Rs. 50 Lakhs

Let’s assume that Rekha, a borrower, has taken a loan of Rs. 50 Lakhs at an interest rate of 7% for 20 years. In this circumstance, her Rs. 50 Lakhs home loan EMI amount would be Rs. 38,765. If she wants to reduce the repayment period to 10 years, she needs to pay an additional amount of Rs. 19,600 every month. So, to fulfill this objective, she needs to pay total of Rs. 38,765 + Rs. 19,600 = Rs. 58,365/month.

Here is an explanation of how this happens. If Rekha pays only the EMI amount, the paid interest component becomes Rs. 29,167, Rs. 29,111, and Rs. 29,054, respectively, after the 1st and 2nd, and 3rd EMI payments. However, if she pays the extra Rs. 19,000 for three consecutive months, the interest components of 1st three EMIs will be Rs. 29,167, Rs. 28,996, and Rs. 28,825.

This shows how only after three months of part-prepayment she can reduce the paid interest component by Rs. 344. If she can continue the systematic prepayment process for consecutive 120 months, she will be able to completely pay their debt and save almost Rs 30,87,266 toward interest outgo.

While calculating how much they will save through part-prepayment, individuals need to know the EMI breakdown of their loan. For this, they must access the amortisation table, which shows the interest and principal components of every EMI. They can easily generate this table utilising a home loan calculator.

How to Obtain the Amortisation Table Using a Home Loan Calculator

Here are the steps individuals need to follow to generate the amortisation schedule on their EMIs for a home loan of Rs. 50 Lakhs:

Step 1: Access the home loan calculator from a lending institution’s official website.

Step 2: Enter the loan amount, interest rate and repayment period.

After these steps, you can find the amortisation schedule in the result section of that home loan calculator.

Things to Keep in Mind While Part-prepaying a Home Loan

Following are some aspects that individuals need to follow while opting for part-prepayment:

Complete a cost-effective analysis – Generally, in the initial EMIs, the interest component stays higher and decreases gradually until the repayment ends. Individuals may not save much on interest if they pre-pay their home loan towards the end of their tenure. Moreover, they may have to pay extra due to the applicable pre-payment charges.

Generally, in the initial EMIs, the interest component stays higher and decreases gradually until the repayment ends. Individuals may not save much on interest if they pre-pay their home loan towards the end of their tenure. Moreover, they may have to pay extra due to the applicable pre-payment charges. Check the tax benefit of home loan – Individuals will also be eligible for additional tax benefits on the amount they pay through part-prepayment. Under Section 24B of the Indian Income Tax (IT) Act, they can leverage tax deductions on the interest amount they pay up to Rs. 2 Lakhs in a financial year. Likewise, Section 80C lets them reduce their taxable income up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs for the amount they pay towards principal repayment.

Individuals will also be eligible for additional tax benefits on the amount they pay through part-prepayment. Under Section 24B of the Indian Income Tax (IT) Act, they can leverage tax deductions on the interest amount they pay up to Rs. 2 Lakhs in a financial year. Likewise, Section 80C lets them reduce their taxable income up to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs for the amount they pay towards principal repayment. Part pre-pay unsecured loans first – Unsecured credit facilities, such as personal and business loans come with a higher interest rate than the home loan. This is why if borrowers repay both types of loans simultaneously, they need to prioritise prepaying their unsecured debts. This will help them save significantly in overall interest liabilities on their existing loans.

In conclusion, individuals can significantly save their interest by systematic part prepayment process. They can also reduce their repayment period and get complete ownership of their houses quickly. With the example mentioned above, it is clear how regular payment of Rs. 19,600 with the EMI for a home loan of Rs. 50 Lakhs can reduce the tenure by 10 years and save almost Rs. 31 Lakhs.