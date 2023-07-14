How to Calculate Savings with a Home Loan Balance Transfer Calculator

The home loan balance transfer facility allows you to transfer your home loan balance from one lender to another. The benefit here is that you can avail lower interest rates, which can directly translate to reduced outgo.

While it can ease your repayment experience, there are ways to get the best offer and maximise savings. One way is to use the home loan balance transfer calculator.

This tool provides an estimate of your new monthly instalment and total interest amount, which is crucial to deciding if the shift is viable or not. To know how to use it and know your savings, read on.

How to Use Home Loan Balance Transfer Calculator

To use the calculator, follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the home loan balance transfer calculator webpage of any lender

Enter the outstanding loan amount (principal)

Input the tenure (in months or years)

Fill in the interest rate offered by your preferred lender

Once you submit the above information, you can check the estimates of your monthly instalment and total interest displayed. You can compare this with your previous repayment figures and adjust the terms accordingly. This way the process of home loan balance transfer becomes easier.

How Can Home Loan Balance Transfer Calculator Help Save More

Among the many benefits of a home loan balance transfer calculator is that it can help you increase your savings. Here’s how:

Facilitates Easy Comparison

One of the best ways to maximise your savings is to compare the interest rates offered by different lenders.

You can use the calculator to know your savings for different interest rates and choose accordingly. To do this, you will need to enter the interest rates offered by your preferred lenders. Then, you can compare the total interest payment and choose the one that has the lowest amount.

Helps Choose the Right Tenure

Lowering the EMI amount would lead to a longer tenure. On the other hand, increasing the amount would lead to a shorter tenure. In any case, the amount you save will vary. You can use the EMI calculator to understand which tenure may result in a lower EMI amount and maximum savings.

All you have to do is enter different tenures, adjust the interest rates accordingly, and compare the EMI amount and total interest outgo.

Highlights the Ideal Time to Switch

The home loan balance transfer calculator will highlight the savings you can make, depending on when you choose to make the switch. On carrying out these calculations, you will notice that transferring your loan earlier in the tenure leads to higher savings.

This is because the interest paid to the lender is higher in the earlier parts of tenure. Naturally, if you switch to a lender with a lower rate, your interest payable will also decrease. In fact, if done early on, the savings can be quite significant.

Other Benefits of Home Loan Balance Transfer Calculator

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, a home loan balance transfer calculator offers the following benefits:

Budget for Repayment

The calculator gives you an estimate of the EMI amount based on the loan terms you enter. With this estimate, you can assess whether it fits in your budget and, if needed, adjust your expenses accordingly. This helps ensure you can repay without any delay.

Easy, quick, and accurate results

While you can manually calculate the EMI estimates and total interest payment, the process can be time-consuming and subject to manual errors. On the contrary, the EMI calculator is easy to use and offers speedy as well as error-free results.

Available for free without any restrictions

You can access the home loan balance transfer EMI calculator from any lender website at no cost. Moreover, there are no restrictions, and you can use it as many times as you want. This helps you carry out calculations for a combination of loan terms and find a deal that best suits your needs.

Remember, the home loan balance transfer calculator does not consider the other costs associated with availing the facility. This is crucial to doing a true cost-benefit analysis and to maximise your savings. So, consider these costs to get a holistic overview of the savings you stand to make.

FAQs on Home Loan Balance Transfer Calculator

What are the uses of a home loan balance transfer calculator?

This online tool helps you estimate your EMI amount and total interest payment. You can compare these figures with your previous repayment plan and with other lenders to choose the best one. You can also use the calculator to know which tenure is the most feasible in terms of EMI and total interest payment.

How can I save more through a home loan balance transfer?

You can maximise your savings by opting for the facility early in the tenure. This way, you get the maximum benefit of the lower interest rate and pay significantly less as interest on your home loan.

How many times can I use the home loan balance transfer EMI calculator?

You can use the home loan balance transfer EMI calculator as many times as needed, without any restrictions.

What is the fee to use the home loan balance transfer calculator?

The calculator is available online at no additional cost. As such, you don’t have to pay any money to use it.